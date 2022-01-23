NAU ROUNDUP: Young sets NAU mile record

Northern Arizona's Walkup Skydome provided the ultimate stage on Friday night, as freshman Nico Young ran a mile time of 4:02.88 (3:54.07@) to become No. 1 in the NCAA this season and No. 1 in NAU history.

The men's mile served as the main event of the Lumberjack Team Challenge as the star-studded men's distance squad suited up against NAU alum Luis Grijlava in an attempt to post the first sub-four-minute mile at 7,000 feet.

While Grijalva (4:04.18) led three-quarters of the race, Young ultimately overtook him in the final stretch of the race. Redshirt freshman Drew Bosley's time of 4:08.00 (3:58.99@) ranks ninth nationally as well as ninth all-time among Lumberjacks.

However, the mile was not the only highlight of the evening. Including Young's victory, the Lumberjacks posted 12 event wins, and 15 personal best performances.

Sophomore Mitchell Effing (15.08m) and senior Jenna Figueroa (PR- 11.68m) respectively swept the men's and women's triple jump, while sophomore Lily Margolis set a personal best of 5.33m to place second in the women's long jump, and sophomore Jack Normand jumped a personal record of 2.04m to finish third in the high jump.

The throwers struck gold as well, with redshirt sophomore Carly Watts (15.26m) and senior Jake Arnold (17.27m) sweeping the men's and women's shot put. Watts has now claimed the women's shot put crown for the second week in a row. Redshirt Jake Tucker (15.57m) and freshman Blake Baloun (15.40m) both secured personal records in the men's shot put as well.

Meanwhile, senior Will Beaudry (20.11m) positioned himself at the top of the men's weight throw, as senior Jennifer Slater threw a personal best of 17.60m in the women's weight throw, and Watts threw a personal record of 15.34m to respectively place second and third.

On the track, junior David Dunlap (21.42) and senior Erick Thompson shredded the men's 200m dash, as Dunlap championed the event and Thompson ran a personal best time of 21.74.

Freshman Alyssa Colbert earned first in the women's 60m finals with a time of 7.42, with freshman Synfanie Crudder running a personal best of 7.61. Freshman Zach Sutton also ran a personal record time of 6.90 in the men's 60m finals.

The 60m hurdles heated up as well, with sophomore Madeline Wilson setting personal bests in both event preliminaries (8.84) and finals (8.79). Freshman Jyntry Rucker joined Wilson in the final, and ran a personal record time of 8.99.

Similarly, freshman Trenton Givens also set a PR in the men's 60m hurdle prelims (8.13) as well as the final (8.11).

As for the distance events, redshirt junior Taryn O'Neill made her NAU indoor debut, placing first in the women's mile with a time of 4:57.41 and while Jack Shea (8:42.29) and junior Jesselyn Bries (9:59.69) swept the men's and women's 3000m races.

Immediately after participating in the 3K, Bries also ran anchor for the women's 4x400m relay team to help seal the victory. The NAU men also successfully championed their relay.

The Lumberjacks will split up next week to compete at the University of Washington Invitational on Jan. 28-29 and the 114th Millrose Games on Jan. 28.

Women's basketball

Held without a field goal for nearly six minutes of the second half, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks slipped into a late hole against the Montana Lady Griz Saturday afternoon in Missoula.

After leading by two early on in the third quarter, the Lumberjacks connected on just 2-of-19 shots from the field for a stretch of 10:54, spanning the third quarter and into the fourth. Unable to climb out of a nine-point deficit with 6:45 remaining in the game, the Lumberjacks (7-8, 4-3 Big Sky) fell 66-60 to the Lady Griz (12-4, 5-2).

“We played much better on the defensive end today than we did on Thursday. That was a vast improvement,” said Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne. “It’s tough when you just aren’t knocking down shots. I think we got like 20 more attempts than them, but our shooting percentage was not great. We missed a lot of easy, easy buckets tonight.”

Northern Arizona finished with 23 more field-goal attempts than Montana, thanks in part to a 15-7 turnover advantage, but shot just 30.3% from the field in Dahlberg Arena. The 76 shots from the field were the most for Northern Arizona this season, but the worst shooting percentage in a game since hitting just 23.5% against New Mexico in December 2018.

After playing Montana even on the boards in the first half, including a 10-3 difference on the offensive boards, Northern Arizona fell behind on the glass as its offense struggled. Finishing with 16 fourth-quarter rebounds, the Lady Griz essentially held the Lumberjacks off the boards late though Northern Arizona did finish with a season-high 18 on the offensive end.

Northern Arizona finished with just one offensive rebound in the final 10 minutes despite shooting 7-of-17 in the final quarter and finished even at 4-4 in second-chance points during the second half.

“We put together three really strong quarters of rebounding and then we had a little bit of slippage in the fourth quarter,” Payne said. “That can't happen in a game of this magnitude. We have to make sure that we are really solid on the defensive end and rebounding in that fourth quarter.”

Just as was the case on Thursday, the Lumberjacks’ fell well behind at the free-throw line. The Lady Griz finished 22-of-28 from the line, beating the Lumberjacks’ 7-of-9, more than accounting for the difference in the final score. Montana’s final 10 points came from the free-throw line, the final six coming as Northern Arizona fouled to intentionally put the Lady Griz at the line.

While the Lumberjacks struggled from the field for much of the game, their advantage in attempts allowed them to hold a six-point lead early in the second quarter.

With Regan Schenck hitting a jumper just seconds before the first-quarter horn, Northern Arizona entered the second with a 14-12 lead. Seven quick points by Khiarica Rasheed in the third quarter pushed the advantage to 21-15 before a 7-0 run by Montana pushed the home team back in front.

Jumpers by Nyah Moran put Northern Arizona back in front 23-22 and tied the game 25-25 after a Lady Griz three, but a pair of free throws for Nyah Morris-Nelson just before the break put Montana in front after six first-half lead changes.

A 6-2 stretch in the first 1:40 of the third quarter put the Lumberjacks back in front for the final time, and a three-pointer for Schenck with 6:04 left in the third tied the score for the final time.

However, Schenck’s three and a layup for Olivia Moran stood as the only field goals for more than 10 minutes of play. In the meantime, Montana’s offense picked up in the third quarter as the Lady Griz shot 53.3% in the quarter.

Trailing by nine with 6:45 remaining, the largest deficit of the game, Northern Arizona could only cut it to four with 46 seconds left.

Rasheed led the Lumberjacks with 17 points and 11 rebounds, her first double-double of the season, while Schenck added 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Nina Radford added nine points, hitting a pair of threes in the game’s final 20 seconds, while Olivia Moran put in eight points.

The Lumberjacks conclude their road trip on Monday in Cheney, Washington against the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-13, 2-6 Big Sky) with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m. MT. The Eagles fell 62-54 on the road against the Northern Colorado Bears, a second straight loss after beating Weber State and Portland State a week ago.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0