NAU ROUNDUP: Young, Kusche earn All-American honors at outdoor championships

On their final day at Hayward Field, Nico Young and George Kusche respectively finished third in the men's 5,000-meter and 11th in the men's 1500m races.

Young picked up six points for the Lumberjacks with his performance and Northern Arizona came away from the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, with 12 total points to tie for 23rd place overall on the men's side. Young posted a season-best time of 13:28.62, landing on the All-American First Team.

Meanwhile, in the 1500m race, Kusche got boxed in early and fought for better positioning throughout the race, ultimately finishing 11th with a time of 3:47.20 to earn second-team All-American honors.

Men's tennis

Highlighting an impressive doubles run for the pair, Northern Arizona's Eban Straker-Meads and Facundo Tumosa earned a slot in the ITA's Mountain Region rankings at No. 7.

The duo improved from last year's end-of-season rankings, where they were ranked 10th. The two spent the majority of the 2021-22 season paired at the No. 1 position.

The two found themselves among the top 32 doubles pairings in the country when they landed an appearance in the ITA's Fall National Championship's, marking the Lumberjacks' third time competing in the draw in program history.

The tandem finished the spring season with an overall doubles record of 12-10, going 5-4 in Big Sky Conference play. Their biggest win came against Denver's No. 32 doubles pairing of James Davis and Matt Summers.

As Straker-Meads has graduated and exhausted his eligibility, the duo's run has come to an end for the Lumberjacks.

Women's tennis

Having earned a third consecutive Big Sky Conference championship this spring, the Lumberjacks landed at No. 8 in the ITA Mountain Region rankings released this week.

Northern Arizona's place in the rankings is just ahead of programs such as Wyoming and Boise State, making it six consecutive seasons the program has finished among the top 10 of the Mountain Region.

In addition to the team's strong ranking, the Lumberjacks earned a spot among both the singles and doubles rankings. Sophomore Gina Dittmann, the Big Sky Conference MVP and All-Big Sky First Team singles honoree for a second consecutive year, landed at No. 2 in the Mountain Region following a 16-2 season, with all 18 matches coming at No. 1.

Dittmann nearly defeated the region's top-ranked player, Utah's Linda Huang, when the Lumberjacks faced the Utes on Feb. 27. Dittmann dropped the opening set of the match 6-4 before earning a 6-2 victory in the second. With the team match decided, Dittmann and Huang's battle at was left unfinished, with the Lumberjacks sophomore trailing 4-3 in the third set.

Dittmann also earned a regional ranking in doubles, landing at No. 6 with sophomore Ava Neyestani after the duo went 12-1 during the spring.

Volleyball

Featuring 12 home matches in the Rolle Activity Center, including three during the opening weekend of the 2022 season, the Northern Arizona volleyball team revealed their upcoming fall schedule in an announcement by coach Ken Murphy on Monday.

Fans will get a look at this fall's squad on Friday, Aug. 2,6 with the first day of the the annual Lumberjack Classic. With a pair of matches against Utah Tech -- formerly Dixie State -- and national powerhouse Michigan, Northern Arizona will officially open the season with its home tournament for the first time since 2008. The only other time in the last 14 years that the Lumberjacks opened the season at home was during the COVID-19 abbreviated conference-only slate in the spring of 2021.

The Lumberjack Classic, which will also include Northern Arizona's tournament finale against Old Dominion on Aug. 27, will be part of the university's Move-in Weekend.

"We're excited to be part of the first weekend of events at NAU and to get the season going in front of our fans," Murphy said. "Usually we'll have to wait a few weeks to play in front of them, so we'll be ready to show them where we're at."

Michigan is the headline opponent coming to Flagstaff and will Northern Arizona's evening match on Aug. 26. The Wolverines, one of two nonconference opponents to play in the NCAA Tournament last fall, will be making their first trip to the Rolle Activity Center. The two teams have met just once before back in 2019 with Michigan, ranked No. 15 nationally at the time, holding off Northern Arizona's upset bid in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in five sets.

The Lumberjacks' second weekend will take them to the state of Utah where they will play California and Utah Valley at Utah Valley's tournament in Orem on Sept. 2 and 3. Utah Valley, which knocked off Northern Arizona in Rolle last season in four sets, is the two-time defending WAC Tournament Champions with a pair of NCAA Tournament bids the last two seasons.

On its way back to Flagstaff, Northern Arizona will make a quick stop in Cedar City to face Southern Utah on Sept. 5. The matchup between the Lumberjacks and Thunderbirds will be a nonconference one, with Southern Utah officially exiting the Big Sky and joining the WAC effective July 1.

Northern Arizona will then make its farthest road trip of the season to North Dakota State's tournament during the third weekend with matches lined up against Central Michigan, Chicago State and the host North Dakota State in Fargo, North Dakota, on Sept. 9 and 10. It will be the Lumberjacks' first all-time meetings with all three teams. Chicago State is the third postseason team on Northern Arizona's nonconference schedule having tied for third in the WAC in 2021 and earning a bid to the NIVC.

Before heading into conference play, the Lumberjacks will once again play a home-and-home with New Mexico, which is coming off a 20-win season. The two teams will meet in Albuquerque on Sept. 14 and then in Rolle on Sept. 16. Last season, the two teams split their home-and-home as each won in their own stadium.

"We feel that the strength of our nonconference presents us with good challenges, but challenges our team are ready for," Murphy said. "Last year, our nonconference was really tough given the age of our team and where we were as a program. This schedule is perfect for us. It is strong, presents some NCAA teams and is RPI-boosting. Our team matured during the offseason and this feels like a schedule our team will be challenged by."

Northern Arizona will play the first of 16 conference matches at home versus Montana on Thursday, Sept. 22. It will then play at the defending Big Sky regular-season champion, Weber State, on Sept. 24 to wrap up the initial weekend of conference play.

"I don't remember a year where the Big Sky is so balanced," Murphy said. "There are a lot of teams who can compete for the championship this year and there are going to be a lot of matches that will be very close in the conference. In terms of balance, this may be the most exciting year in recent memory in the Big Sky."

The Lumberjacks return 10 players from last season's 12-14 team, headlined by senior Taylor Jacobsen, who was voted to the All-Big Sky First Team for the second time in her career in 2021. Northern Arizona tied for fourth in the Big Sky with a 10-6 record, marking the 10th consecutive season that the Lumberjacks posted a winning conference record.

