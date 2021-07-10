NAU Roundup: Years of volunteering pay off for Everrette Thompson

The offensive line coach for the Huskies while Thompson played at Washington, Cozzetto returned to the Valley where he had spent time with ASU in the 1990s. Along with him at Phoenix College was another member of the ASU coaching staff from the that time, Robin Pflugrad.

"It was special; I was very fortunate just with the sequence of things," Thompson said. "They gave me the opportunity to volunteer, and I coached there for about three years. It was like a build-a-coach. They started me off as a D-line coach and then went to special teams coordinator, worked with the secondary and linebackers. They just kind of encompassed everything."

When Pflugrad moved up to Northern Arizona for the 2018 season, Thompson eventually followed as a graduate assistant. Temporarily left in limbo as Ball took over the program ahead of the 2019 season, Thompson's time volunteering with Pflugrad in the Valley proved impressive to Northern Arizona's new head coach.