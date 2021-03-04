NAU Roundup: Women's XC cracks top 10 of coaches' poll for first time since '07

In this week’s USTFCCCA Division I Cross Country National Coaches' Poll released on Wednesday, the Northern Arizona men's cross country team is ranked No. 2 in the country and the women's cross country team has jumped to No. 9.

The NAU women are once again the biggest gainer, moving up seven spots from No. 16 to No. 9 -- the first time the Lumberjack women have cracked the top 10 since 2007 when they finished at No. 7 in the final season poll.

Last week, both Lumberjack crews traveled to Riverdale, Utah for Big Sky Cross Country Conference Championships, one taking a second title in a row and the other falling for the first time in a bit.

NAU’s women demolished the competition at the Big Sky championships, placing five runners in the top eight to post 27 points. Taryn O’Neill was crowned the Women’s Conference Champion at Big Sky Cross Country Championships after completing the race with a sub-17 final time.

On the men’s side, Abdihamid Nur claimed the individual title, but unfortunately the NAU men were unsuccessful in bringing home the team title on Feb. 27, falling to Southern Utah by just three points in a tight race.

The men did not race some of their best such as Luis Grijalva and Nico Young, but still managed to place four runners in the top 10.