NAU Roundup: Women's XC cracks top 10 of coaches' poll for first time since '07

In this week’s USTFCCCA Division I Cross Country National Coaches' Poll released on Wednesday, the Northern Arizona men's cross country team is ranked No. 2 in the country and the women's cross country team has jumped to No. 9.
The NAU women are once again the biggest gainer, moving up seven spots from No. 16 to No. 9 -- the first time the Lumberjack women have cracked the top 10 since 2007 when they finished at No. 7 in the final season poll.
Last week, both Lumberjack crews traveled to Riverdale, Utah for Big Sky Cross Country Conference Championships, one taking a second title in a row and the other falling for the first time in a bit.
NAU’s women demolished the competition at the Big Sky championships, placing five runners in the top eight to post 27 points. Taryn O’Neill was crowned the Women’s Conference Champion at Big Sky Cross Country Championships after completing the race with a sub-17 final time.
On the men’s side, Abdihamid Nur claimed the individual title, but unfortunately the NAU men were unsuccessful in bringing home the team title on Feb. 27, falling to Southern Utah by just three points in a tight race.
The men did not race some of their best such as Luis Grijalva and Nico Young, but still managed to place four runners in the top 10.
The NCAA DI Cross Country Championship is scheduled for March 15.
Swimming and diving
The Western Athletic Conference has announced its five conference honors after the completion of the WAC Swimming and Diving Championships.
Receiving four of its given accolades, Northern Arizona swimming and diving was honored with the Freshman of the Year, Diver of the Year, Swimming Coach of the Year and Diving Coach of the Year.
The Lumberjacks topped the WAC for the eighth year in a row. Winning with a total of 11 gold medals in two relays and nine individual events, NAU tallied 740 points in the championship, scoring 121 more than second-place New Mexico State.
Francesca Criscione was named as WAC Freshman of the Year by the conference. Criscione, the newcomer from Corvallis, Oregon, had three top times during the swimming championships.
Criscione started the week at Dixie State swimming in the final leg of the 800m freestyle relay. In the race, the Lumberjacks closely trailed New Mexico State for a majority of the relay, until Annie Carlton switched the lead. Criscione secured the Jacks' first gold medal on the first night of the WAC Championships, hitting the wall at 7:32.72.
Later, Criscione earned her first two individual gold medals in the 500m freestyle and the mile. With times of 4:54.09 and 16:55.94, the freshman found new collegiate best records in their respective events.
Northern Arizona swept the diving portion of the championship, receiving a first-place score on all three boards. Freshman diver Victoria Knapp, who was honored as the WAC Diver of the Year, received two top scores on both the 1- and 3-meter springboards.
Not only did Knapp receive recognition after the conference championships, but she is a repeat WAC Diver of the Week, obtaining the honor on Jan. 26 and Feb. 9.
Knapp, who has also secured multiple NCAA qualifying scores, will be training for her debut at Zones this upcoming week.
In addition to the two student-athletes receiving conference awards, both Nikki Huffman and Andy Johns are now eight-time recipients of the WAC Diving Coach of the Year and WAC Swimming Coach of the Year honors for their respective events.
Since 1994, Johns now has nine conference titles under his belt, (Pacific Collegiate Swimming, 1998; Western Athletic 2014-2021), earning over 80 individual and relay wins.