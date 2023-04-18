The Northern Arizona women's tennis team blanked Sacramento State on Sunday in Flagstaff, winning 7-0 on Senior Day to claim the Big Sky Conference's regular-season title.

Northern Arizona finished the regular season with an overall record of 12-6 and an 8-0 mark in conference play.

Before the match, seniors Elinor Beazley and Mimi Bland were honored for their contributions to the Lumberjacks.

The doubles courts all hosted battles, with the Lumberjacks jumping out to a 3-1 lead on all three courts. However, the Hornets fought back and tied each set at 3-3.

Beazley and Ana Karen Guadiana Campos staved off Hornets sophomore Weronika Ejsmont and redshirt sophomore Best Lee after the Hornets tied the match at 5-5. Northern Arizona made one last push to win 7-5 at the No. 1 court.

Bland and junior Ava Neyestani trailed 5-3 and were one point away from dropping their first match as a duo this season at the No. 3 spot. The Lumberjacks tied it up, and ended up winning the set 7-6 (7-0) to clinch the doubles point.

The Lumberjacks made it look a lot easier in singles play, as all but one court won the first set. Northern Arizona won each of the matches, cruising to a team victory.

Patrycja Niewiadomska picked up the most dominant singles victory, winning 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 3 position.

Northern Arizona will have the top seed in the conference championship tournament beginning Thursday, April 27, in Phoenix.

Track and field

Following his outstanding performances at the Mt. SAC Relays in California this weekend, David Dunlap was named the conference's male track athlete of the week.

This is Dunlap's second honor of the season of the kind. He competed in three events over the weekend, running in the 100-, the 200-and the 400-meter races. His time of 10.39 in the 100m qualifying round was the second fastest of the round and is the best time in the conference this season.

In a highly competitive 200m, Dunlap finished third with a personal record at 20.38 to now rank first in the Big Sky and fifth in the West Region.

Dunlap and the Lumberjacks have a week off before they will return to Tucson for the Desert Heat Classic.