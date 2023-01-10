NAU ROUNDUP: Women's tennis voted favorites in Big Sky

For a fifth consecutive season, the Northern Arizona women's tennis team is considered the favorite to win the Big Sky Conference.

Returning five players from the 2021-22 title-winning team, including four with All-Big Sky and Big Sky women's tennis player of the week honors during their careers, the Lumberjacks earned six of nine first-place votes in the 2022-23 conference preseason coaches' poll. Northern Arizona has won three consecutive Big Sky tournament championships as well as six consecutive regular-season titles.

Dating back to the 2016 season, Northern Arizona is 51-3 in the regular season against Big Sky opponents.

Following her 13-4 debut season for the Lumberjacks, Sofia Markova returns as a first-team All-Big Sky member in singles play. She closed the 2022 spring season with an 11-match win streak and finished 7-1 against Big Sky opponents in singles.

Mimi Bland earned a spot on the All-Big Sky Second Team in singles and first-team honors in doubles last season after receiving first-team honors in both doubles and singles for the 2020-21 season. Junior Ava Neyestani finished the 2021-22 season with a 7-1 record in Big Sky singles play and a 7-0 record in conference doubles play, earning honorable mention in singles and All-Big Sky First Team in doubles. Elinor Beazley, an honorable mention in doubles in 2020-21, and Laura Duhl round out the returners, with both players earning singles victories at the Big Sky tourney.

Lumberjacks coach Ewa Bogusz, a two-time Big Sky Conference coach of the year, added three players to the roster during the offseason.

Ana Karen Guadiana Campos arrived from the Western Michigan Broncos of the Mid-American Conference after she finished the 2021-22 season with a 10-14 record in singles and a 14-10 record in doubles. Guadiana Campos earned MAC Doubles Team of the Week three times during her tenure with the Broncos.

Patrycja Niewiadomska and Daryna Shoshyna join the Lumberjacks from Poland and Ukraine, respectively, as freshmen.

While the Lumberjacks collected six first-place votes and 62 points total, the Weber State Wildcats finished just behind with two first-place votes and 56 total points. Ending Northern Arizona's 13-match win streak within the conference, Weber State won 4-3 in Ogden last February. The Wildcats and Lumberjacks faced off in the conference title match for the second straight year, with Northern Arizona emerging with the 4-1 victory in Phoenix.

The Lumberjacks will begin this year's campaign with a road match at Arizona State in Tempe on Monday.