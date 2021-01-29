NAU Roundup: Women's tennis to take on No. 24 ASU in Tempe

Following a pair of 7-0 sweeps against the Dixie State Trailblazers last weekend, this weekend presents a new kind of test for the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women's tennis team.
Set for a meeting in Tempe with the No. 24 Arizona State Sun Devils (2-1), the Lumberjacks (2-0) will face off with their first nationally ranked opponent of the season Sunday. Arizona State also boasts a doubles pairing ranked in the top 50 and one of last spring's top 50 singles players.
"We appreciate every opportunity we get like this, especially in a COVID era where we don't get to travel that far to play teams of this caliber," Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz said. "We look forward to this match every year as a day where we can test our skills and see where we are."
Arizona State's Ilze Hattingh opened the season ranked 21st in doubles with her partner Tereza Kolarova and tied for No. 50 with Lauryn John-Baptiste, closing out the 2019-20 season as the nation's 40th-ranked singles player.
Hattingh has not paired with Kolarova in Arizona State's first three matches of the season. Following a 6-0 loss to No. 20 Baylor at the top doubles spot a week ago, Hattingh and John-Baptiste beat Iowa's top pair 6-4 on Sunday.
Hattingh is also 1-1 in singles, with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Grand Canyon to start the season and a three-set loss to Baylor. The senior's match against Iowa went unfinished as the Sun Devils came away with a 4-0 victory to wrap up the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Austin, Texas.
Chiara Tomasetti defeated Hattingh when Northern Arizona faced Arizona State last spring, but the Lumberjacks' four returners fell in their respective matches. Ellie Millard played at No. 3 in singles during last season's meeting, with Mimi Bland at No. 5 and Madi Moore at No. 6. Elinor Beazley paired with Emilie Haakansson at the No. 3 doubles spot, while Bland played at No. 1 with Adrianna Sosnowska and Millard partnered with Tomasetti at No. 2.
"We want to treat it like every other match, and I want my players to play as hard against ASU as they played against Dixie State or as they are going to play in the Big Sky Conference," Bogusz said. "I'm just getting them ready for the opportunities we are going to have."
Millard earned Big Sky Conference Player of the Week honors for her recent performance. She improved her program-best win percentage at the top spot as the senior is now 16-3 in her career. Millard also sits just four doubles wins at No. 1 away from moving into NAU's all-time top 10 while already ranking among the top 10 for doubles wins at No. 2.
Swimming and diving
Northern Arizona will participate in its first tri-meet of the season in Tucson this weekend against the Arizona Wildcats and the New Mexico State Aggies Saturday beginning at noon, and is the first meet for the Lumberjacks that includes both swimming and diving events.