NAU Roundup: Women's tennis to take on No. 24 ASU in Tempe

Chiara Tomasetti defeated Hattingh when Northern Arizona faced Arizona State last spring, but the Lumberjacks' four returners fell in their respective matches. Ellie Millard played at No. 3 in singles during last season's meeting, with Mimi Bland at No. 5 and Madi Moore at No. 6. Elinor Beazley paired with Emilie Haakansson at the No. 3 doubles spot, while Bland played at No. 1 with Adrianna Sosnowska and Millard partnered with Tomasetti at No. 2.

"We want to treat it like every other match, and I want my players to play as hard against ASU as they played against Dixie State or as they are going to play in the Big Sky Conference," Bogusz said. "I'm just getting them ready for the opportunities we are going to have."

Millard earned Big Sky Conference Player of the Week honors for her recent performance. She improved her program-best win percentage at the top spot as the senior is now 16-3 in her career. Millard also sits just four doubles wins at No. 1 away from moving into NAU's all-time top 10 while already ranking among the top 10 for doubles wins at No. 2.

Swimming and diving