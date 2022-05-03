NAU ROUNDUP: Women's tennis to play at No. 11 Cal in NCAA first round

Back into the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive time under head coach Ewa Bogusz, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women's tennis team will head off to Berkeley, California, for a meeting with the 11th-seeded Cal Golden Bears.

The Lumberjacks (12-7) will make their first-ever trip to Berkeley to face the Golden Bears (16-7) Friday.

The Golden Bears finished the Pac-12 regular season atop the conference standings at 8-1 before falling to Arizona State 4-3 in the tournament semifinals on April 22.

Ranked as high as fourth in the nation this season, Cal's regular season included an upset of then No. 2-ranked Pepperdine 4-3 in Malibu, California.

Winning its sixth Big Sky tourney championship in program history, Northern Arizona defeated the Weber State Wildcats in the championship match Saturday for the second consecutive year.

Northern Arizona's first-round opponent will provide the first-ever meeting between the programs. In addition to Friday's match at the Hellman Tennis Complex between Northern Arizona and Cal, Texas Tech and Loyola Marymount will face off with the winners meeting in the second round on Saturday.

