The Northern Arizona women's tennis team has been ranked 71st in the ITA National Rankings released Tuesday.

The position ties the highest ranking in team history and is the first time the program has been ranked since the 2008-09 season.

The Lumberjacks have faced a tough schedule to start off their season, with matches against No. 19 Arizona State, No. 31 Arizona and No. 68 Fresno State. NAU is 3-3 overall, with wins against Grand Canyon University, Fresno State and UTEP. With their win against GCU, the women extended their home win streak to 24 matches.

NAU was previously ranked at No. 71 during the 1998-99 season. During the 2002-03 season the Lumberjacks were ranked 74th, while their most recent ranking in the 2008-09 season had them at 72nd.

The Lumberjacks will begin the Big Sky Conference schedule this weekend when they host the Weber State Wildcats on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Men's tennis

The 7-1 Lumberjacks are heading on the road for a four-match road stint in Oregon as they will face their first Big Sky opponent in the Portland State Vikings, followed by Portland, George Fox and Pacific University Oregon throughout the weekend.

The Lumberjacks are led by sophomore Piotr Galus who has gone 8-0 through both singles and doubles play, playing primarily at the No. 2 spot. Galus leads the Big Sky in singles play as well. Galus has primarily played doubles with partner Alex Groves, and the two sit at the top of the conference with the most doubles wins.

The Lumberjacks have won every doubles point this season, marking eight consecutive doubles point wins with a team 21-1 doubles record.

The Vikings will head into Friday’s matchup with a 5-4 overall record, going 1-1 through conference matches.

The Vikings are led by freshman Luka Jovanovic, who holds a 5-3 record while playing at No. 3 singles.

Portland will enter Saturday’s match with a 4-3 record overall, as the Pilots are on a two-match win streak thanks to beating UNLV and Idaho State.

Pacific holds a 2-1 record this season, dropping its season opener to Portland State.