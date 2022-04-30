NAU ROUNDUP: Women's tennis three-peats as conference champs

In what has become a home away from home for the Northern Arizona women's tennis team, the Lumberjacks made it six consecutive victories at the Phoenix Tennis Center to earn their third straight Big Sky Conference Championship with a 4-1 victory over Weber State.

Entering Saturday morning's match looking for both a bit of revenge and redemption from their lone Big Sky loss this season and their first since the 2019 season, the Lumberjacks fought their way to another early lead via the doubles point against the Weber State Wildcats before taking a trio of straight-set victories. The victory makes it three straight conference tournament titles, as well as NCAA Tournament appearances for Ewa Bogusz and the Lumberjacks, and the sixth conference tournament title in program history.

"They can be proud of themselves for all the work they have done. They knew what they wanted and they went after," said Lumberjacks coach Ewa Bogusz. "It's just so impressive how clean it was today. They stepped up in doubles, we played so smart. After we got that doubles point, I think they felt the momentum and just kept rolling with it. They were in the zone."

After taking the doubles point, NAU's Gina Dittmann won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Elinor Beazley won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4 to take a 3-0 lead.

Needing just one more match victory to win the title, Ava Neyestani at No. 5 and Sofia Markova won their first sets. Neyestani finished her match first, clinching the Lumberjacks' win, 6-4, 6-4, with a solid return game at the end. Markova was up 5-3 in the second set.

"I for sure felt the pressure. It's clinching conference, so it's obviously a very exciting moment, but I kind of just went into the point thinking this is it," Neyestani said. "You've hit this same return a million times in a row, just play the tennis you know how to play, and everything will work out."

Northern Arizona now awaits its NCAA Tournament fate on Monday at 3:30 p.m. as the field is announced on NCAA.com.

