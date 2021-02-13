NAU Roundup: Women's tennis takes 5-2 win over Utah State

With the doubles point in hand, a quick start in singles on court four offered a glimpse of what was to come for the Northern Arizona women’s tennis team against the Utah State Aggies Saturday afternoon.

Freshman Ava Neyestani jumped ahead with a 6-0 first set victory, her fifth straight playing at home, while sophomores Mimi Bland and Elinor Beazley locked up first-set victories early on in the Aquatic and Tennis Complex in Flagstaff.

Bland closed out her match at No. 3 first, soon followed by Neyestani, with Beazley locking up the team victory thanks to a 4-0 advantage, and eventual 5-2 final, as the Lumberjacks improved to 3-3 this season and dropped the Aggies to 1-4.

“When she lost the first game, I was like, ‘Dang it, she dropped a game at home,'” Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz said. “(I'm) super happy with how she performed and how she used the things she worked on this past week. She definitely gave us some momentum going into singles.”

Bland came away with a 6-1 first-set victory as she led from the start on court three.

Meanwhile at No. 5, Beazley battled for a 6-4 win in the first set before rolling to a 6-1 second set to clinch the team win just a few minutes after Neyestani finished up at No. 4.