NAU Roundup: Women's tennis takes 5-2 win over Utah State

With the doubles point in hand, a quick start in singles on court four offered a glimpse of what was to come for the Northern Arizona women’s tennis team against the Utah State Aggies Saturday afternoon.
Freshman Ava Neyestani jumped ahead with a 6-0 first set victory, her fifth straight playing at home, while sophomores Mimi Bland and Elinor Beazley locked up first-set victories early on in the Aquatic and Tennis Complex in Flagstaff.
Bland closed out her match at No. 3 first, soon followed by Neyestani, with Beazley locking up the team victory thanks to a 4-0 advantage, and eventual 5-2 final, as the Lumberjacks improved to 3-3 this season and dropped the Aggies to 1-4.
“When she lost the first game, I was like, ‘Dang it, she dropped a game at home,'” Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz said. “(I'm) super happy with how she performed and how she used the things she worked on this past week. She definitely gave us some momentum going into singles.”
Bland came away with a 6-1 first-set victory as she led from the start on court three.
Meanwhile at No. 5, Beazley battled for a 6-4 win in the first set before rolling to a 6-1 second set to clinch the team win just a few minutes after Neyestani finished up at No. 4.
The three singles wins wrapped up NAU’s 13th straight win in Flagstaff after the Lumberjacks earned the doubles point with wins at No. 2 and No. 3.
Beazley and Gina Dittmann broke out to a 3-0 lead at No. 2 before Utah State’s Annaliese Country and Zara Ryan rallied to tie the match at 4-4. However, the pair of underclassmen came away with the final two games of the match, evening the doubles score at 1-1.
At No. 3, Neyestani stepped to the line with a 5-3 advantage while on serve. With Utah State sending the ball long during a rally, Neyestani and Madi Moore put NAU ahead 1-0.
The final team point of the day came at the top of the lineup, as Dittmann improved to 4-1 this season at No. 1 with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Carolina Millian.
The Lumberjacks now take a week off from competition, returning to their home courts on Feb. 27 against Wyoming.
Golf
Eleven months since walking off the course for the last time pre-pandemic, NAU tees off the 2021 season on Monday at the Rebel Beach Invitational hosted by UNLV. The Lumberjacks are part of a 13-team field competing Monday and Tuesday at Spanish Trail Country Club (par-72, 6,400 yards).
Both days will begin with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m., with the first two rounds on Monday and the final round on Tuesday.
The field is led by BYU, which is currently ranked No. 38 in the country. The host UNLV is one of five Mountain West Conference teams competing and NAU is the lone Big Sky Conference team.
“It’s going to be a great field again and there are going to be some really great teams, so it’ll be good competition,” Lumberjacks head coach Brad Bedortha said. “We’re definitely excited. It’s been 11 months since we’ve played a golf tournament, so we’re definitely looking forward to it.”
The Lumberjacks enter the 2021 season with a deep lineup led by Aleksandra Chekalina, Ashley Croft and Elle Kocourkova.
In last season’s abbreviated campaign, Croft paced the Lumberjacks with a season scoring average of 75.43 while placing in the top 20 in three of eight tournaments. Likewise, Chekalina recorded three top 20 finishes, including two top 10, and was right behind in scoring average at 75.61. Kocourkova ranked third on the team with an average of 76.
The three juniors are joined in the season-opening lineup by sophomore Lorel Hayward and freshman Ekaterina Malakhova.
As a freshman last season, Hayward competed in three tournaments with a scoring average of 81. However, Hayward has made significant strides throughout the fall winning the team’s Corona Classic back in October.
Meanwhile, Malakhova will be making her NAU debut. She is the three-time defending champion of the Russian Amateur Championships and has been the No. 1-ranked amateur girls golfer in Russia since 2015.
Graduate student Klara Kucharova -- NAU’s second newcomer -- will also be competing as an individual at the Rebel Beach Invitational.
Without a fall season to prepare for their spring championship campaign, the Rebel Beach Invitational is one of six tournaments NAU is currently scheduled to compete in before the 2021 Big Sky Championship in April. NAU was recently voted third in the Big Sky Preseason Poll behind Sacramento State and Idaho.
Women's basketball
The Lumberjacks had to postpone Saturday's game against Portland State due to weather issues in Portland. The game was moved to Sunday at 1 p.m.