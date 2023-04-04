The 67th-ranked Northern Arizona women's tennis team swept the Montana State Bobcats, 7-0, Sunday at home to remain undefeated in Big Sky Conference play.

The Lumberjacks started out strong, capturing the doubles point with wins on all three courts.

Patrycja Niewiadomska was the first to finish in singles, easily winning 6-1, 6-4 at the No. 3 slot.

On court six, Laura Duhl finished in an easy 6-2, 6-4 victory. Sofia Markova fell behind early, dropping her first set. She came back, though, and won 0-6, 6-0, 6-1. Her victory clinched the four points needed to win, but the rest of the singles players emerged victorious, too.

Northern Arizona (10-6, 6-0 Big Sky) is scheduled to visit Idaho State Sunday.

Men's tennis

Northern Arizona finished a perfect weekend with a 5-2 road victory over defending Big Sky champion Idaho Sunday.

Northern Arizona improved its record to 16-2 (3-0 Big Sky) and extended its win streak to eight matches. The Lumberjacks started slow, losing the doubles point. But they won five of the six singles matches to claim the overall victory.

Dominik Buzonics started the singles wins for the Lumberjacks with a 6-1, 6-4 victory at the No. 4 spot, improving to 11-2 this season overall. Alex Groves also earned an 11th victory this season, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 at No. 5.

The Lumberjacks will return home for a Thursday matchup against the Sacramento State Hornets at 10 a.m.