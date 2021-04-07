NAU Roundup: Women's tennis set for final road trip of regular season

Following a pair of victories against Big Sky Conference opponents, and a week of rest before the final stretch of the season, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks wrap up their regular season road schedule with a quick trip east.
The New Mexico State Aggies (4-10) will host the Lumberjacks (8-4) in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on Friday before NAU heads less than an hour south for a match with the UTEP Miners (2-5) on Saturday.
The Lumberjacks enter the trip with a three-match win streak against both programs, including a sweep of the two during their last trip to the cities in 2018. Seniors Madi Moore and Ellie Millard each faced the Aggies and Miners in both 2018 and 2019, with Moore winning all three of her matches that were played to completion.
Millard lined up against UTEP's Erandi Martinez in both meetings, as the two played No. 5 in 2018 and No. 2 in 2019. With a 4-1 record at No. 2 this season, Martinez could possibly end up facing Millard a third time, as NAU's senior holds a 5-5 record at the position in 2021.
Both New Mexico State and UTEP dropped their respective matches to Utah State and New Mexico, schools NAU has defeated this season, as well as Weber State, which heads to Flagstaff next week.
The Aggies split their pair of WAC matches last week in Edinburg, Texas, beating Dixie State 4-3 before falling to Tarleton State 4-3. Similar to NAU, New Mexico State's lineup has remained consistent through its 14 matches this season. Junior Harsha Challa holds a 7-6 record at No. 1, followed by sophomore Chloe Gavino's 6-8 record at No. 2 and junior Miranda Bishard with a 3-9 record at No. 3.
The next best singles record this year belongs to junior Gavi Kalaga at No. 4, who sits at 6-5. Kalaga faced Moore when the Aggies and Lumberjacks played in 2019, with NAU's No. 5 taking the match, 7-6, 6-3, to help her team clinch a 4-2 victory in Flagstaff. In doubles, New Mexico State has stuck to three primary pairings, led by Challa and Kalaga's 6-4 record at No. 1.
After four matches on the road and eight on neutral courts this year, the Aggies match with the Lumberjacks is the first of four in Las Cruces to wrap up the season.
Following its match against Division II UT Tyler on Friday, UTEP will wrap up its regular season with four more matches in the span of just six days. Martinez's 5-1 record overall and 4-1 mark at No. 2 is the best on the team, while Veronika Lebisova and Lina Sachica entered the week at 3-3 and 2-2 respectively.
While the top two in the Miners order remain relatively steady this season, four players have split the six or seven completed matches at No. 3 through No. 6.
Lebisova and Thassane Abrahim lead UTEP's doubles success with a 4-1 record and stand as just one of two pairings to play together at least four times this season. Eve Daniels and Vanessa Valdez have rotated between No. 1 and No. 2, but hold a 1-5 record this season.
NAU will close out its regular season with a pair of matches in Flagstaff against Weber State on April 17 and Grand Canyon on April 23 before the conference tournament begins May 1 in Phoenix.
Men's tennis
In Wednesday's 4-3 win against the Air Force Falcons, Northern Arizona clinched its first nonconference match of the season, bringing its record up to 5-6.
The Jacks earned their 4-3 victory strictly from singles-court wins from Eban Straker-Meads, Maciej Ziomber, Chris Steele,and Dominik Buzonics.
Straker-Meads and Ziomber were the first two able to secure points for NAU. Coming from a 2-1 deficit in the first set, Straker-Meads did not allow his Air Force opponent to win any more games in the opening set. The senior won five straight to take the first set 6-2 over Hendrix, then won the second set 6-3. Ziomber won 6-3, 6-2 for his seventh straight singles-court win.
Chris Steele and Dominik Buzonics fought for their singles win as well. After falling in their first sets, the Jacks would battle to three and ultimately clinch the win for NAU.
NAU will head to Denver for its next match.