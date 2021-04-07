NAU Roundup: Women's tennis set for final road trip of regular season

The next best singles record this year belongs to junior Gavi Kalaga at No. 4, who sits at 6-5. Kalaga faced Moore when the Aggies and Lumberjacks played in 2019, with NAU's No. 5 taking the match, 7-6, 6-3, to help her team clinch a 4-2 victory in Flagstaff. In doubles, New Mexico State has stuck to three primary pairings, led by Challa and Kalaga's 6-4 record at No. 1.

After four matches on the road and eight on neutral courts this year, the Aggies match with the Lumberjacks is the first of four in Las Cruces to wrap up the season.

Following its match against Division II UT Tyler on Friday, UTEP will wrap up its regular season with four more matches in the span of just six days. Martinez's 5-1 record overall and 4-1 mark at No. 2 is the best on the team, while Veronika Lebisova and Lina Sachica entered the week at 3-3 and 2-2 respectively.

While the top two in the Miners order remain relatively steady this season, four players have split the six or seven completed matches at No. 3 through No. 6.

Lebisova and Thassane Abrahim lead UTEP's doubles success with a 4-1 record and stand as just one of two pairings to play together at least four times this season. Eve Daniels and Vanessa Valdez have rotated between No. 1 and No. 2, but hold a 1-5 record this season.