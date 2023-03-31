The 67th-ranked Northern Arizona women's tennis team moved to 5-0 in the Big Sky Conference standings with a 7-0 sweep of the Montana Grizzlies on Friday at home.

The Lumberjacks, who are now 9-6 overall, entered the day on a two-match losing streak.

The doubles pairing of freshmen Patrycja Niewiadomska and sophomore Laura Duhl gave the Lumberjacks an early advantage, as they ran past their opponents 6-1 on court two. Junior Ava Neyestani and senior Mimi Bland secured the doubles point for the Lumberjacks with a 6-3 victory on court three. The hosts' court one duo of senior Elinor Beazley and junior Ana Guadiana fell 6-4.

Niewiadomska and Duhl won 6-1, 6-3 and 6-1, 6-1, respectively, in singles. Northern Arizona's Sofia Markova put together a dominant performance during her second set for a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

Guadiana added a 6-4, 6-3 win at No. 2 singles. Neyestani outlasted her opponent, 6-2, 3-6, 10-7. The final piece of the puzzle came from Beazley, who also overcame a second-set deficit and secured the sweep with a 6-4, 7-5 result in her favor.

The Lumberjacks are back in action against the Montana State Bobcats on Sunday at home for a 10 a.m. match.

Football

Northern Arizona University Athletics Hall of Famer Archie Amerson will be a part of the 2023 Big Sky Hall of Fame induction class, the conference recently announced.

Amerson, the 1996 Walter Payton Award winner, set Northern Arizona's single-season record for rushing yards (2,079) and rushing touchdowns (25) during his award-winning season. He also produced the FCS and Northern Arizona single-game record for rushing touchdowns thanks to his seven trips into the end zone during a game against Weber State on Oct. 5, 1996.

He was inducted into the Northern Arizona University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2001.

Amerson will be officially enshrined on Saturday, July 22, in Spokane, Washington at Northern Quest Resort and Casino as a part of the Big Sky Conference football Kickoff. He is one of 14 athletes and administrators across seven Big Sky institutions to be inducted this year.

Amerson is the fourth former Lumberjacks athlete to be inducted, joining cross country and track and field legends Angela Chalmers, Lopez Lomong and Ron Mann -- who were officially inducted in the inaugural class on July 23, 2021, in Spokane.

The San Diego native was an All-America selection in 1996 and led the Lumberjacks to their first-ever NCAA Division I-AA payoff berth during a season that saw the Lumberjacks lead the nation with an average of 523.7 yards of total offense and 43 points per contest.

In just two seasons with the Lumberjacks, the running back became the program's all-time leading rusher with 3,196 career yards. He was just the third running back in NCAA Division I-AA history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season (2,079), and just the second in conference history to rush for 3,000 yards in two seasons.

Amerson went on to play in the Canadian Football League from 1997 to 2004, finishing with a total of 122 games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and one game for the Toronto Argonauts. Amerson racked up a total of 6,298 receiving yards and caught 37 touchdown passes, while adding 1,654 rushing yards and eight ground scores over his eight seasons in the CFL.

Most recently, Amerson was selected for the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.

Track and field

With only three of their athletes competing, the Lumberjacks had a quick first day of competition at the Texas Relays and Bobcat Invitational on Thursday in Texas.

But the results produced were impressive.

Highlighting the day was a school record in the javelin from Trevor Hook. His mark of 68.49 meters during the B section at the Texas Relays cements his place at the top of the Big Sky and puts him within the top 20 in the nation in the event.

Also competing for Northern Arizona was John Murphy. He competed in a stacked hammer throw field, throwing for 64.47m. It was Murphy's third throw over 64m so far this season as he sits at the top of the conference in the event and 21st nationally.

At the Bobcat Invitational, Northern Arizona's Brenna Rodriguez jumped a personal best 5.63m in the long jump to finish 10th. Her mark moved her to the top of the Big Sky in the event.