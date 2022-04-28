NAU ROUNDUP: Women's tennis reaches Big Sky semifinals

Looking for a third straight Big Sky Conference Tournament championship and a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament, the Northern Arizona women's tennis will begin its title defense on Friday in Phoenix.

The Lumberjacks enter the tournament as the No. 2 seed following a 7-1 conference record that earned the team a share of the Big Sky Conference regular-season title. Finishing their eight-match schedule with a combined score of 42-14, the Lumberjacks led the conference in total points.

Northern Arizona will play the highest remaining seed following Thursday's quarterfinal round.

Lumberjacks sophomore Gina Dittmann enters the bracket with the conference's best singles record at 14-2, all coming at the No. 1 singles spot. Dittmann also paired with Ava Neyestani for the Big Sky's best doubles record at 10-0. Sofia Markova's 12-4 mark in her first collegiate season ranked second to Dittmann in the conference, while Mimi Bland's 7-3 record was fourth in win percentage. Bland and Annabel Davis also finished fourth in the conference at No. 1 in doubles.

Men's tennis

The Lumberjacks are headed to the semifinals of the Big Sky Championships after a 4-1 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets Thursday in Phoenix.

Northern Arizona went 1-2 in doubles play after losses at the No. 1 and 3 positions. Alex Groves and Dominik Buzonics earned a doubles win at the No. 2 position in a 6-2 victory.

The Lumberjacks bounced back in singles play, winning four straight to clinch the match in the quarterfinal round.

Facundo Tumosa swept his match in two sets at court two, winning 6-0, 6-2. Tumosa earned the Lumberjacks' first point of the day while improving his overall singles record this season to 10-12.

Groves pushed his individual win streak to four matches with a 6-1, 6-1 sweep at the No. 5 position.

Freshman Dani Torres, appearing in his first postseason match for the Lumberjacks, recorded a 6-4, 6-2 victory, bringing the Lumberjacks within one point to clinch. Torres now holds an overall record in singles of 11-6.

Maciej Ziomber clinched the winner at the No. 4 position in a 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) match for the Lumberjacks. With the match win, Ziomber improved his overall singles record to 18-6.

The Lumberjacks will now take on the No. 2-seeded Montana State Bobcats in Friday's semifinal.

"We're super excited. We played a super close match that we probably should have won and closed out at their place, so we're very excited to take revenge on the neutral site," Lumberjacks coach Maciej Bogusz said.

Women's golf

After leading the golf team to the 2022 Big Sky Championship, head coach Brad Bedortha was a unanimous selection as the league's coach of the year in a vote by his conference peers.

It is Bedortha's fourth Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year honor as he wraps up his 14th full season at the helm of the program.

Bedortha, previously coach of the year in 2009, 2013 and 2015, guided Northern Arizona to its ninth all-time conference title and fourth under his leadership last week. Earning the conference's auto-bid to the NCAA Regionals, the Lumberjacks will be making their fourth regional appearance under Bedortha from May 9 to 11 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Big Sky Championship was just the latest highlight on an incredible season for the golf team as the Lumberjacks currently hold a 298.21 scoring average, which would rank as a single-season school record.

The team also has logged three of the five lowest 54-hole tournament scores this season, highlighted by a school-record tying 7-over-par 871 at the Red Rocks Invitational last month.

In addition to single-round scoring average and par or better rounds, this year's Lumberjacks are also in line to set school records in par-4 scoring (4.2377) and par-5 scoring (5.0518). Northern Arizona is also just one birdie shy of tying the single-season school record of 306.

In all, Bedortha coached three different golfers to individual tournament wins this season, including senior Elle Kocourkova at the Red Rocks Invitational. This marks the first time Northern Arizona had three different tournament medalists in a single season since 2013-14.

