The Northern Arizona women's tennis team has been slotted in at 67th in the latest ITA Rankings released Tuesday.

The Lumberjacks are 4-0 in the Big Sky Conference standings so far this season with wins against Weber State, Portland State, Idaho, and Eastern Washington.

Since its win against Weber State toward the end of February, Northern Arizona has gone 4-3 overall, currently holding a record at 8-6.

The Lumberjacks have four more matches before they head to Phoenix to defend their conference title.

Last week Northern Arizona was ranked at No. 71 after previously being ranked 64th. This season the program earned its highest ranking in its history, claiming the No. 52 spot on Feb. 28.

The Lumberjacks will be back in action 10 a.m. Friday as they host the Montana Grizzlies for a conference match set to take place at the Northern Arizona Tennis Center.

The University of Colorado defeated Northern Arizona 4-1 on Monday in Flagstaff. The hosts dropped the doubles point to the Buffaloes In singles play, Patrycja Niewiadomska won Northern Arizona's lone point of the day with her 6-3, 6-1 outcome, never trailing during on the way to her victory.

On court four, Northern Arizona's Daryna Shoshyna pushed her first set to a tiebreaker before eventually dropping it 7-5. She lost her second set, 6-4, despite a strong comeback effort. Sofia Markova and Laura Duhl had their matches go unfinished.

Men's tennis

The Lumberjacks were ranked 70th by the ITA after a week off of competition due to the cancellation of their match against the Montana State Bobcats that was originally scheduled for Friday morning.

The Lumberjacks sit amongst the top 75 teams in the nation for the fourth consecutive week. The team holds an overall singles record of 69-16, highlighted by sophomore Piotr Galus' 13-1 run, heading into Big Sky matches this weekend. Dani Torres has gone 8-2 through his last 10 matches, followed closely by Maciej Ziomber and his 7-1 record.

Galus and doubles partner Alex Groves lead the team in doubles with a 10-2 record, and Northern Arizona as a team has only dropped five doubles matches total with 33 victories on their resume.

Northern Arizona is back in action this weekend for a three-match road stretch during which they will face Eastern Washington, Lewis-Clark State, and Idaho.