NAU ROUNDUP: Women's tennis opens home schedule Sunday

Finally set for their home opener after seven matches away from Flagstaff to start the spring season, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will take on the New Mexico State Aggies at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The Lumberjacks (1-6) have been idle since a March 3 loss at Wyoming. While they fell 5-2 to the Cowgirls, it was just the latest in a run of close matches, with 4-3 losses to San Jose State and Weber State.

Northern Arizona last played in Flagstaff on April 23, 2021, against Grand Canyon and is looking to extend its 18-match win streak at home. The Lumberjacks have also won the past four meetings with the Aggies, dating back to the 2015-16 season to tie the all-time series at 15-15.

Similar to the Lumberjacks, the Aggies (1-9) have spent much of the spring season on the road with their lone home match coming against the Arizona Wildcats on Jan. 31. Prior to arriving in Flagstaff, New Mexico State was set to host Pacific on Friday. The Aggies snapped a nine-match losing streak to start the season with a 4-3 victory against Portland in Las Vegas on March 5.

Northern Arizona and New Mexico State faced off a handful of times during the fall schedule, with the teams splitting a pair of doubles matches and the Lumberjacks taking four of six singles contests.

Last season, the Lumberjacks won 5-2 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, with a split in doubles play turning into a victory for Northern Arizona due to a walkover at No. 3. A walkover at No. 6 in singles put the Lumberjacks in front 2-0 with Gina Dittmann, Ellie Millard and Mimi Bland all earning victories at courts one, two and three.

Millard's 6-4, 0-6, 6-3 win over Chloe Gavino is the only win against a player currently on the New Mexico State roster.

Gavino and freshman Lisa Zhu have spent time as New Mexico State's No. 1 and No. 2 this season respectively this season with Natsuki Nishimura the primary No. 3.

Dittmann leads Northern Arizona with a 4-2 record at No. 1 this season, followed by Mimi Bland's 2-1 mark at No. 2. Sofia Markova is 2-2 at No. 3 in her first year with the Lumberjacks, and the remaining three spots have been primarily split by Beazley, Neyestani, Annabel Davis and Laura Duhl.

