NAU ROUNDUP: Women's tennis heads to NCAA tournament

Set to face their fourth Pac-12 opponent of the spring season, accounting for more than a third of the conference, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will soon make what has become an annual trip to a new foe.

Facing the No. 11-seeded Cal Golden Bears (16-7, 9-1 Pac-12) for a Friday match at 1 p.m. at the Hellman Tennis Complex in Berkeley, California, the Lumberjacks (12-7, 7-1 Big Sky) will meet a new opponent for the third consecutive time in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

It's the third straight trip west to California for the NCAA Tournament, with Northern Arizona heading to Malibu to face the Pepperdine Waves a year ago and to Los Angeles in 2019 for a matchup with the UCLA Bruins. Coupled with Northern Arizona's national tourney debut in 1999 at Arizona State, the Lumberjacks are still seeking their first-ever trip to the next round.

Two of Northern Arizona's singles players enter the bracket with lengthy win streaks, as Gina Dittmann has won 15 consecutive singles matches dating back to Feb. 18 and Sofia Markova has won 11 straight since March 3.

Holding a 16-2 overall record, all at No. 1 this season, Dittmann ranks tied for third all-time at Northern Arizona with 30 career victories at No. 1 and holds the best singles win percentage of 91.% (31-3) in school history. Markova's 13-4 record in her first season, with a 9-2 mark at No. 3, ranks among the best debuts for a Lumberjack in school history.

Ava Neyestani, Elinor Beazley and Laura Duhl are all coming off wins at the Big Sky tournament this past weekend, and Beazley is on a three-match win streak thanks a pair of wins at No. 4 to close out the conference's regular season and a straight-set victory in the conference championship match on Saturday on court four.

Dittmann also holds one of the top doubles records in school history, going 12-0 with Neyestani. No other doubles pairing in program history has finished with a perfect record when reaching the minimum of 10 victories together. The duo's mark placed them atop Northern Arizona's all-time doubles win percentage list. Even a loss in the first round, and a 12-1 record, would keep them in front.

Ranked No. 11 in Wednesday's latest ITA Team Rankings, the Golden Bears ranked as high as fourth in the nation during the spring following a 4-3 upset of then No. 2 Pepperdine in Malibu. Finishing as the Pac-12 regular-season champs, Cal fell in the semifinals of the Pac-12 tourney to Arizona State on April 22.

The winner of Friday's match will play in Berkeley again on Saturday against the winner of the meeting between Texas Tech and Loyola Marymount, who play at 10 a.m. before the Lumberjacks and Golden Bears begin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0