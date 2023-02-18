Northern Arizona women's tennis will play back-to-back road matches this weekend.

The Lumberjacks will first take on the UTEP Miners (2-5) today in El Paso, Texas. NAU will then travel New Mexico State (2-3) in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Sunday. NAU is still in search of its first road victory, with wins coming at home against the Grand Canyon Antelopes and a neutral match against Fresno State.

NAU is fresh off a road trip during which it went 1-2 with a win against Fresno State and losses to Florida Atlantic and Arizona. Daryna Shoshyna was a bright spot for NAU during the trip, going 2-1 in both singles and doubles play. She earned the team's lone point against the Arizona Wildcats and was named co-player of the week by the Big Sky Conference.

Ana Karen Campos Guadiana was also impressive last weekend, sliding up to play in the No. 1 spot against Florida Atlantic. She had an easy victory, winning 6-2, 6-3 in her first match playing at the top slot. She carried that momentum to her match against Fresno State 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles.

UTEP is 1-2 at home this season, with its lone home win coming against Western New Mexico. The Miners' top singles player, Carlotta Mencaglia, holds a two-match win streak and was named C-USA Player of the Week for her efforts last weekend.

The Aggies are 2-2 at home this season, with wins at home against Western New Mexico and Montana State. New Mexico State's Anna Pinaieva has two wins at the No. 1 singles position this season, with one coming against NAU's conference rival Montana State.

Men's tennis

NAU (5-1) will head back on the road for another doubleheader against the UC San Diego Tritons (3-7) Sunday.

The Lumberjacks earned a 6-1 win at New Mexico State and a 6-1 neutral site match over Western New Mexico last weekend.

NAU duo Alex Groves and Piotr Galus have found chemistry as a doubles pairing, going 6-0 through the season. They have played primarily at the No. 2 position while bringing in two victories at the No. 1.

Galus also leads the Lumberjacks in singles play, with a combined record of 6-0 at the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Groves remains undefeated in singles as well with a 4-0 record, followed by Morgan Donovan who is 3-0.

The Lumberjacks swept UC San Diego 7-0 in the teams' meeting last season.

The Tritons are in their third season since transitioning into Division I competition.

Triton sophomore Charles Qian leads the team with a 6-2 record in singles play, primarily playing in the No. 6 spot.