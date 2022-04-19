NAU ROUNDUP: Women's tennis finishes regular season with win, clinches No. 2 seed

Getting a preview of the Phoenix heat about 10 days before beginning the Big Sky Conference tournament just a few miles west of the championship site, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women's tennis team closed out the regular season with a victory.

After taking two of the three doubles matches to open Monday's contest against the Grand Canyon Antelopes, Northern Arizona won three of the four contested singles matches in addition to a victory by default on court 5 for a 5-1 victory. Winning their eighth straight match dating back to March 18 in Sacramento, the Lumberjacks will take the streak into the conference tourney as the No. 2 seed, awaiting the winner of the match between the third and sixth seeds.

Already having finished the conference schedule with a 7-0 record in doubles, Gina Dittmann and Ava Neyestani extended their win streak to 10 straight matches thanks to a 6-4 victory at No. 2 against Grand Canyon's Fabienne Schmidt and Autum Prudhomme.

The Lumberjacks' early 1-0 lead quickly became 2-0 as Annabel Davis won by default at No. 5.

With the win, Northern Arizona's regular season ends with a 10-7 record overall and a 7-1 conference mark, earning a share of the Big Sky regular-season title. Two Big Sky regular-season matches remain on the sport's schedule to determine the final seeds for the conference tournament.

While Weber State and Northern Arizona have clinched the byes into Friday's semifinals, Idaho State (11-6, 4-3 Big Sky) and Eastern Washington (4-11, 3-4) each face Idaho (4-11, 2-4) this week. A win by Idaho would lock up the No. 3 seed, while a win by Idaho State against Eastern Washington could create a five-way tie for fourth, with three emerging from the group with berths to the tournament.

Set to begin on Thursday with the quarterfinals, the conference tournament will take place across three days at the Phoenix Tennis Center. The finals for the women's tournament will be on Saturday.

Track and field

The Big Sky announced Abdihamid Nur as the athlete of the week on the men's side.

Nur broke the Big Sky and Northern Arizona 1,500-meter record on Friday night with a time of 3:36.33 to become No. 1 in the conference, No. 1 in the West Region and No. 2 in the NCAA this season.

Later that same evening, Nur ran the Mt. SAC Relays 5000m race in 13:42.31 -- now ranking 30th in the region.

Special Olympics

Members of Northern Arizona University’s Kappa Alpha Order fraternity wrapped up a monthlong fundraiser and announced it has raised $32,500 for Special Olympics Arizona (SOAZ).

The announcement was made with a check presentation to SOAZ athletes and staff following the Kappa Alpha Rose Bowl on Saturday, April 2 -- an event that featured a flag football game with Special Olympics Athletes and unified partners, as well as a football clinic for kids 10 and younger.

Following the football game, Kappa Alpha had a celebration that featured fun lawn games and entertainment, free food and drinks, a 50/50 raffle and a live auction. The event concluded with the special presentation to announce the students raised $32,500.

“We are ecstatic to receive a gift of this magnitude, especially from a group of college fraternity brothers,” said Jamie Heckerman, president and CEO of Special Olympics Arizona, in a release. “We are so proud of the members of Kappa Alpha, the sororities and family members who put so much hard work and dedication into a great day of football, fundraising and fun. Our athletes enjoyed every minute, and we are excited that these funds will be used to increase the services for athletes in the Flagstaff area.”

Kappa Alpha spent more than a month fundraising for SOAZ through weeklong philanthropy events, coin wars and T-shirt sales, which included custom-made shirts created specifically for the Kappa Alpha Rose Bowl. The initial goal was to raise $15,000.

“My brothers and I at Kappa Alpha Order NAU have always had a special place in our hearts for Special Olympics. Many of us have family members and relatives who participate in Special Olympics, so we found it most fitting that we as a chapter support a cause we all have personal connections with, “said Kappa Alpha member Dylan Vitale. “The idea of hosting this Special Olympics football game gave our brothers the chance to raise money for this foundation, get up close and personal with the athletes, and make them feel as special as possible. It also gave us a chance to show the world a group of 70 men who set a goal of raising $15,000 could end up raising more than $32,500 for Special Olympics Arizona."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0