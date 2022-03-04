NAU ROUNDUP: Women's tennis falls at Wyoming

Despite winning the doubles point for the first time this season, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks came up short on the road, 5-2, against the Wyoming Cowgirls on Thursday.

The Cowgirls (6-6) rallied for five straight wins in singles play to prevent the Lumberjacks from snapping a five-match losing streak while still playing without a pair of All-Big Sky First Team players.

Northern Arizona (1-6, 0-1 Big Sky) returned the same three doubles teams from its pair of matches last week, with its pairings at No. 1 and No. 3 putting the Lumberjacks on the board first Thursday night.

Gina Dittmann and Annabel Davis took a 3-0 lead against Ida Krause and Maria Oreshkina on court 1 and closed out the 6-3 victory on serve. With one win in hand, Sofia Markova and Ava Neyestani battled through a tight match at No. 3 against Mihaela Kaftanova and Lucia Malinak.

Tied at 1-1, 2-2 and 4-4, Markova and Neyestani traded wins on serve with Wyoming's No. 3 pairing. Leading 6-5 after holding serve once again, Northern Arizona's pair clinched the point by winning on break point.

Dittmann put the Lumberjacks ahead 2-0 with a 6-2, 2-0 decision at No. 1, with Oreshkina retiring early on in the second set.

From there, Northern Arizona dropped a pair of crucial third sets at No. 2 and No. 3 that allowed Wyoming to take the lead.

With a straight-set win at No. 4 bringing them within one point, the Cowgirls withstood Elinor Beazley's rally at No. 2. Sophie Zehender led 4-0 in the third before Beazley came up with three consecutive games.

After playing their first seven matches of the spring season on the road, with two others away from Flagstaff canceled as well, the Lumberjacks will host the New Mexico State Aggies on March 13. During the fall, Northern Arizona claimed three of five singles matches from the Aggies and split a pair of doubles contests during the University of New Mexico's Halloween Classic.

Last spring, Northern Arizona beat New Mexico State on the road to extend its four-match win streak over the opponent.

Golf

Following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the golf program's College-Am returns on March 18 at Oakcreek Country Club in Sedona.

The College-Am, which will begin on March 19 with a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start, will take place on the day before the opening two rounds of NAU's annual Red Rocks Invitational -- the Lumberjacks' two-day home tournament on March 19 and 20 that is also at Oakcreek Country Club.

The event will be a five-person scramble (no handicap), with groups consisting of four amateurs and one collegiate golfer. Included in the cost will be range balls, a cart and tee gift and lunch will be provided prior to the start of the event. The event will also feature a silent auction.

