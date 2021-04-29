NAU Roundup: Women's tennis faces Portland State in Big Sky semis

Voted first in the Big Sky preseason poll, the Northern Arizona women's tennis team now enters this weekend's conference tournament needing just two more victories to return to the NCAA Tournament.

The Big Sky's defending tournament champion, the Lumberjacks enter the tournament facing a unique circumstance as they enter Saturday's semifinal facing the Portland State Vikings (9-10) for the first time since February 2020.

"It's definitely different than in the previous years where we saw each opponent during the regular season; however, we are making this weekend about ourselves and we are preparing mentally," Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz said. "We are where we want to be with our tennis level and with our physical preparation. I think the girls are in a good mindset right now."

The two programs did not share a common opponent during the regular season. Finishing as the runner-up in the Big Sky's North Division, Portland State beat Montana, Montana State and Idaho before falling to division champ Eastern Washington.

After locking up a tournament berth with a 4-3 victory against Idaho, two months after dropping a nonconference meeting against the Vandals in Eugene, Oregon, the Vikings nearly beat the Eagles on the road for the North Division title.