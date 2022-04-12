NAU ROUNDUP: Women's tennis extends home win streak with win over Idaho

Northern Arizona women's tennis (8-7, 6-1 Big Sky) defeated the Idaho Vandals (4-10, 2-3), 6-1, Sunday afternoon at home. The victory pushed Northern Arizona to a 22-match win streak in Flagstaff and 30 straight at home against Big Sky Conference opponents, with just one home contest remaining this season.

Additionally, the Lumberjacks did so back on their own outdoor tennis courts with less than three weeks remaining before the Big Sky tournament at the Phoenix Tennis Center.

Back outside after four consecutive indoor matches between a pair in Flagstaff and the two matches in Montana last week, Northern Arizona held an early advantage over Idaho as the Vandals dressed just five players. With Laura Duhl and Sofia Markova winners on court 3 by default, the Lumberjacks needed just one win from its two doubles pairings.

Moved up to No. 2 after seven wins at No. 3 together this season, Gina Dittmann and Ava Neyestani soon clinched the match's first point. Improving to 8-0 together this season, Dittmann and Neyestani earned a 6-1 victory over Idaho's Saffron Dowse and Nicole Horacek.

Elinor Beazley and Annabel Davis, paired together for the first time this spring, completed the sweep a few minutes later with a 6-3 win at No. 1 against Ke Syuan Jhang and Jayanne Palma.

"I was really happy with how we started the match. Coming into doubles, we just took care of business," said Lumberjacks coach Ewa Bogusz. "I feel like it's not easy to play when you have that third-match default and they knew they needed just one. Sometimes it can put even more pressure on the players, but they were straight to business and took care of their game."

Carrying over her success from singles play and continuing her dominant run in Flagstaff, Neyestani wasted no time in securing the first singles win.

Beating Horacek, 6-0, 6-2, Neyestani improved to 12-0 at home.

With Neyestani extending the third-longest singles win streak on the roster to six matches and Davis' win by default on court 6, Markova found herself in position to lock up the team victory early on in singles play. Playing at No. 2 for just the second time this season, Markova pulled ahead, 4-1, against Melissa Huchet in both sets for a 6-1, 6-3 win to improve to 10-4 this season and 6-1 against conference opponents.

Dittmann also extended her singles win streak to 11 consecutive matches and a 12-2 record overall this season.

Trailing 3-2 early in the first set, Dittmann battled with Jhang and evened the set at 3-3, 4-4 and finally 6-6 to force a tiebreaker. After edging out Jhang 7-4 in the tiebreaker to take the first set, Dittmann trailed 2-1 in the second set before winning five consecutive games for a 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 victory on court one.

With Dittmann's win streak extended alongside Neyestani and Markova's wins, just Beazley and Duhl remained at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. While Beazley was forced into a deciding third-set tiebreaker after winning her first set 6-3, Duhl bounced back from a 6-4 loss in the opener to force a third with a 6-1 win in her second.

The Lumberjacks will now look to play their final two matches of the regular season outdoors as they continue to prepare for the conference tournament.

"It could have been windy. It wasn't bad, but we were prepared for the conditions," Bogusz said. "Next week, we can hopefully play outdoors as well, and then we have GCU -- which will be nice preparation for the Phoenix tournament. We are just mentally ready for tough conditions no matter what comes our way."

Northern Arizona will host Portland State on Saturday.

