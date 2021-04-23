NAU Roundup: Women's tennis closes regular season with easy victory over GCU

As the Northern Arizona women’s tennis team closed in on a victory in Friday afternoon’s match against Grand Canyon University, 4-0, on three different courts, fate appeared to step in to assure Madi Moore of the clinching point on her Senior Day.

With GCU's No. 3 singles player retiring and Lumberjack Ava Neyestani already victorious at No. 4, Northern Arizona stood just one match away from completing a perfect run through its home schedule. Already holding a 7-5 victory in her first set, Moore wrapped up the day at No. 6 with a 6-2 second-set victory as Northern Arizona closed out its regular season with a sixth straight victory.

“It was, I guess, the dream way for her to finish her regular-season career and clinch for the team,” Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz said. “She’s been with us for four years, and I’m just so happy to see her excel today and give us a team win.”

Moore shared Senior Day with Ellie Millard, her teammate of four seasons and one of her closest friends. While Millard will return for one last season next year, granted an additional year of eligibility following the NCAA’s ruling last October, the two wanted to celebrate together.