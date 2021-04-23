NAU Roundup: Women's tennis closes regular season with easy victory over GCU

As the Northern Arizona women’s tennis team closed in on a victory in Friday afternoon’s match against Grand Canyon University, 4-0, on three different courts, fate appeared to step in to assure Madi Moore of the clinching point on her Senior Day.
With GCU's No. 3 singles player retiring and Lumberjack Ava Neyestani already victorious at No. 4, Northern Arizona stood just one match away from completing a perfect run through its home schedule. Already holding a 7-5 victory in her first set, Moore wrapped up the day at No. 6 with a 6-2 second-set victory as Northern Arizona closed out its regular season with a sixth straight victory.
“It was, I guess, the dream way for her to finish her regular-season career and clinch for the team,” Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz said. “She’s been with us for four years, and I’m just so happy to see her excel today and give us a team win.”
Moore shared Senior Day with Ellie Millard, her teammate of four seasons and one of her closest friends. While Millard will return for one last season next year, granted an additional year of eligibility following the NCAA’s ruling last October, the two wanted to celebrate together.
“It was so nice, she is obviously one of my best friends and we have been through all four years together,” Moore said. “That was amazing to have Senior Day with her.”
The Lumberjacks kicked off the day with a dominant performance for both seniors, along with their respective doubles partners, as they took a 1-0 lead thanks to a pair of 6-2 victories at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles. Millard and Mimi Bland edged their opponents for the first finish of the day on court 1.
The No. 3 match ended soon after with an identical 6-2 score as Moore earned her first clinch of the afternoon alongside Neyestani.
Moving into singles play, the Lumberjacks (12-4) took five first-set victories from the Antelopes (10-8), who entered the day on their own nine-match win streak. Though Bland and Gina Dittmann dropped their second sets, Neyestani swept through Autum Prudhomme 6-1, 6-4 for NAU’s first singles victory of the day and a 2-0 advantage.
Bland’s opponent, Joely Lomas, retired in the third set to give the Lumberjacks a 3-0 lead.
Already locked into the Big Sky Conference South Division’s No. 1 spot due to their perfect 3-0 record this season, the Lumberjacks’ match with GCU served as a tune-up ahead of the trip to Phoenix for the conference tournament next week.
Northern Arizona faces Portland State on May 1 at 8 a.m. at the Phoenix Tennis Center in the semifinals of the Big Sky’s tournament.
Awards
Football's Anthony Sweeney and cross country/track and field’s Jessa Hanson were selected as the 2020-21 Golden Eagle Top Male and Female Scholar-Athletes, highlighting 227 total award recipients this academic year.
Just one year after NAU recognized 197 student-athletes -- the university’s highest total since the 2013-14 academic year -- the athletic department saw an increase of 30 as part of the 43rd annual Golden Eagle Awards presented by Ginny L. Clements.
The Golden Eagles were first presented in the spring of 1979. All Lumberjacks holding a 3.0 cumulative grade point average or better are eligible for the award, presented to athletes who have made significant contributions in athletics as well as in the classroom.
Sweeney recently wrapped up his redshirt junior football season, starting all five games in the abbreviated spring season. He finished fifth on the team with 24 tackles, while also recording one interception, two pass breakups and one quarterback hurry. The four-time Golden Eagle recipient led the Lumberjacks with 83 tackles in the 2019 season and totaled five pass breakups.
Sweeney is a two-time Big Sky All-Academic selection and graduated last spring with his bachelor's degree in sociology with a 3.67 GPA. The American Canyon, California, native is now pursuing his master's degree in applied sociology and holds a 4.00 GPA.
Hanson was a major contributor to cross country's 11th-place finish at the NCAA Championships last month, recording a 79th-place finish with a time of 21:22.6. Her performance at the national championship meet followed a 13th-place result at the Big Sky Championships with a 5K PR time of 17:09.9.
Last weekend, Hanson set a new personal record on the track at the Virginia Challenge, running a time of 16:06.73 in the 5000m, which currently ranks 22nd in the NCAA West Region. A two-time Big Sky All-Academic honoree, the distance runner from Spicer, Minnesota, holds a perfect 4.0 undergraduate GPA as a double major in biology and Spanish, and a double minor in chemistry and Latin American studies.
Sweeney was one of 60 football players to receive the award, and Hanson led 38 student-athletes from the women's cross country and track and field program. The two programs posted the highest totals in the department.
The Lumberjack swimming and diving team was perfect with all 27 of their student-athletes receiving the award. Women's basketball (12 of 13) and golf (6 of 7) were also nearly perfect, while all six of the primary players in the tennis lineup on the women's side were honorees.