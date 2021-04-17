NAU Roundup: Women's tennis clinches Big Sky South Division with 6-1 victory over Weber State

After grinding out the doubles point, the Northern Arizona women's tennis team made quick work of Weber State, 6-1, to clinch the Big Sky Conference South Division on Saturday at home. The victory was the Lumberjacks' fifth straight as they improved to 11-4 overall and a perfect 7-0 in Flagstaff.

NAU wrapped up its abbreviated conference slate at 3-0 and clinched a spot in the conference championship tournament set to take place in two weeks. It was also NAU's 13th consecutive conference regular-season win and 15th overall versus a Big Sky opponent.

NAU swept the doubles point, but not without some resistance by Weber State, who entered Saturday afternoon's match in the Aquatic and Tennis Complex on a three-match winning streak.

Ellie Millard and Mimi Bland blanked the Wildcats' No. 1 in the first completed doubles match. The remaining doubles matches wound up going to a tiebreaker, with sophomore Elinor Beazley and freshman Gina Dittmann securing their team-best ninth doubles win in the clincher.

Beazley and Dittmann held off Sicely Ferreira and Megan Davies' comeback efforts to clinch the doubles point with a 7-6 victory at No. 2. On court three, senior Madi Moore and freshman Ava Neyestani found themselves down 5-3 before they put together a rally of their own for a 7-6 victory.