NAU ROUNDUP: Women's tennis advances to conference tourney title round

In what seemed inevitable, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will face the Weber State Wildcats for another Big Sky Conference championship Saturday morning in Phoenix.

The Lumberjacks first needed to get past the Idaho State Bengals in Friday's semifinal at the Phoenix Tennis Center. After a hard-fought doubles point went in favor of the Lumberjacks, a rapid succession of three singles wins gave Northern Arizona a 4-0 win.

Just as they did in last season's semifinals, the Lumberjacks split the first two doubles matches of the day and added some drama to their postseason opener.

Needing just three wins in singles to clinch the win, Sofia Markova handed Lola O'Lideadha a 6-1, 6-2 loss at No. 3 to quickly put the Lumberjacks in front 2-0 and earn her first career win in the Big Sky Tournament. Laura Duhl did the same at No. 6, beating Alexandra Arkhipov 6-4, 6-0 for her first-ever postseason win.

"As a freshman I can see her, especially in the last month or so, she's just improving," coach Ewa Bogusz said of Duhl, who bounced back from a doubles loss with an impressive win against an Idaho State senior. "She is playing every match better and better. I am also excited to see what she is going to do tomorrow."

Gina Dittmann finished off her 14th consecutive singles victory 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. The win extended Northern Arizona's run to nine straight matches since mid-March.

Northern Arizona will face Weber State in Saturday's title round, taking on a a team its lost 4-3 to earlier in the season. It's also a rematch of last season's title match.

Men's tennis

The Lumberjacks were bounced in the semifinal round of the Big Sky tourney, falling 4-3 to the Montana State Bobcats Friday.

The Lumberjacks suffered losses in the doubles point, at the No. 4, 2 and 5 positions, failing to defend their conference title.

"I'm super proud, they left it all on the court," coach Maciej Bogusz said. "We had chances in doubles, we had chances in singles, it was just two good teams going at each other, both teams were nationally ranked this season and it just speaks how good the conference has gotten."

The Lumberjacks closed out the 2022 season with an overall record of 19-9.

