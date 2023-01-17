NAU ROUNDUP: Women's tennis adds Tumthong to 23-24 roster

Adding to its 2023-24 roster, the Northern Arizona women's tennis team announced the signing of Dolavee Tumthong.

Set to arrive in Flagstaff next fall from the Memphis Tigers of the American Athletic Conference, Tumthong began her collegiate career in the 2020-21 season from Bangkok, Thailand. Joining the Tigers after a successful Juniors career in Thailand, Tumthong posted a career-best UTR rating of 10.45 and earned a WTA doubles ranking of 841 and a ITF doubles world ranking of 731. In singles play, Tumthong posted a rating of 1,708 from the ITF. Tumthong also played for the U-14 and U-16 Thailand national teams.

Tumthong advanced to the quarterfinals or further in multiple tournaments, including the 2016 Terengganu International Junior Championship in Malaysia and the 2018 PTT Pattaya Open in Thailand. In 2018, Tumthong also made the semifinals of the J5 Phnom Penh in Thailand.

Making her collegiate debut in January 2021, Tumthong won her first career doubles match against Xavier in March 2021 and played at the No. 3 doubles spot in Memphis' AAC quarterfinals match against Tulsa in April 2021 where her match went unfinished. This past spring, Tumthong finished 3-0 in singles play at No. 5 and No. 6, as well as 2-2 in doubles play at No. 3, with the Tigers ranked as high as No. 48 in the nation and reaching the NCAA Tournament.

In the summer of 2021, between her freshman and sophomore seasons, Tumthong won the ITA Denver Summer Circuit Championship. Tumthong defeated Madeline Monroy, now a member of Eastern Illinois, in the Round of 16, Veronika Bruetting of Butler in the quarterfinals, Britt Pursell from Denver in the semifinals and Valerie Negin from Creighton in the championship match.