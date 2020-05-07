NAU Roundup: Women's tennis adds transfer to roster

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Arriving from a three-time defending Division II national champion, Aleksandra Buczynska has joined the Northern Arizona women's tennis program as a transfer from Barry University in Florida.

Buczynska, a native of Poland, joins the Lumberjacks after spending two years with the Buccaneers. As a freshman in 2019, Buczynska finished with a 10-1 record, including a six wins at No. 6. The Buccaneers wrapped up the season with a 26-2 record, including a 4-2 victory over previously undefeated Lynn University for the 2019 national title.

To start off the 2020 season, Buczynska was at a 3-0 record while playing at No. 4 and 5 in three of Barry University's 13 matches this spring, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Between her two seasons, Buczynska also holds a 4-0 doubles record.

Before the spring season came to an early end, Barry claimed the No. 1 ranking in the NCAA's D-II women's tennis rankings as they sought a fourth straight national title.