NAU Roundup: Women's tennis adds transfer to roster

Arriving from a three-time defending Division II national champion, Aleksandra Buczynska has joined the Northern Arizona women's tennis program as a transfer from Barry University in Florida.
Buczynska, a native of Poland, joins the Lumberjacks after spending two years with the Buccaneers. As a freshman in 2019, Buczynska finished with a 10-1 record, including a six wins at No. 6. The Buccaneers wrapped up the season with a 26-2 record, including a 4-2 victory over previously undefeated Lynn University for the 2019 national title.
To start off the 2020 season, Buczynska was at a 3-0 record while playing at No. 4 and 5 in three of Barry University's 13 matches this spring, which was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Between her two seasons, Buczynska also holds a 4-0 doubles record.
Before the spring season came to an early end, Barry claimed the No. 1 ranking in the NCAA's D-II women's tennis rankings as they sought a fourth straight national title.
"I'm so excited to add Ola to our team," said Lumberjacks head coach Ewa Bogusz. "A player like her is bringing national championship experience and mentality, and great work ethic that will push us in the right direction. She's very motivated to be the best player she can be, and as a junior she will bring some leadership, which always goes a long way for the team. I can't wait for her to get on campus."
While at Barry, Buczynska earned President's List honors and was named to the Sunshine State Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll. Buczynska is the second women's tennis player to transfer from Barry in the past few years. Blanka Szavay went on to become an All-Big Sky selection in both of her seasons with the Lumberjacks, earning first-team selections in 2016 and '17.
Buczynska joins incoming freshmen Ava Neyestani (Scottdale, Arizona) and Gina Dittmann (Essen, Germany) as members of the Lumberjacks' 2020 recruiting class.
