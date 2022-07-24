NAU ROUNDUP: Women's tennis adds 3 recruits

Looking to extend their streak of winning Big Sky Conference titles, the Northern Arizona women's tennis team has added three newcomers to the roster for the 2022-23 season.

Lumberjacks coach Ewa Bogusz announced the additions of Patrycja Niewiadomska, Daryna Shoshyna and Ana Karen Guadiana Campos, who will join returners Elinor Beazley, Mimi Bland, Laura Duhl, Sofia Markova and Ava Neyestani in their pursuit of a fourth consecutive conference tournament championship.

"I'm excited to have the trio join our team; they will bring a lot of talent and work ethic," Bogusz said.

Niewiadomska joins the Lumberjacks from Poland, where she was a multi-time medalist at the Polish Team Championships. Niewiadomska reached the finals of the Polish Junior Championship in February 2020, earning a silver medal in singles, and earned a bronze medal at the Women's Polish Indoor Championships in 2021.

During her juniors career in Ukraine, Shoshyna has won the Tennis Europe Tournoi U16 Loire Vallee doubles title in France and the Polish Championships U14 doubles title in 2019.

While Niewiadomska and Shoshyna will join Northern Arizona directly from the juniors circuit in Europe, Guadiana Campos arrives in Flagstaff after two seasons with the Western Michigan Broncos of the Mid-American Conference.

Named an ITA Scholar-Athlete and Academic All-MAC for the 2021-22 season, Guadiana Campos finished the season 10-14 overall in singles and 14-10 in doubles for the Broncos. All 21 of her dual matches came at No. 2 this past season -- which included a tight three-set battle with Kayla Wilkins of Arizona. In the match against the Wildcats, Guadiana Campos earned a 6-4 victory against Parker Fry and Salma Ziouti.

Guadiana Campos earned MAC Doubles Team of the Week honors once in 2021 and twice in 2022, and holds a collegiate career record of 19-14 in doubles play. Prior to arriving at Western Michigan, Guadiana Campos earned an ITF Juniors ranking of 691 while playing in Mexico.