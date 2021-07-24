NAU Roundup: Women's soccer releases schedule

NAU hosts Grand Canyon University on Sept. 3. The Lumberjacks' history with the Antelopes goes back to 1997, with Northern Arizona holding a record of 8-2-0.

The Lumberjacks will then venture to Phoenix, where they face off with New Mexico on Sept. 9 and Denver on Sept. 11.

Arizona Christian will then head up to Flagstaff for the Lumberjacks' second home match and final nonconference date in Flagstaff on Sept. 16. Northern Arizona will finish up their nonconference matches in St. George, Utah, against Dixie State on Sept. 19.

Northern Arizona will host their first Big Sky Conference matches on Friday, Sept. 24, against Montana, and on Sunday, Sept. 26, against Northern Colorado.

The Lumberjacks are slated to end the regular season on the road at Sacramento State on Oct. 22 and Portland State on Oct. 24.

The 2021 Big Sky Conference Championship is scheduled for Nov. 3-7. Northern Arizona has won the championship three times in school history and qualified for the tournament the last seven seasons, making an impressive run last season with a heartbreaking loss in the championship, as it was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.