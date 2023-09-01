Northern Arizona women's soccer team picked up its first win over a Pac-12 opponent since 2001 Thursday, defeating Oregon 3-2 at Lumberjack Stadium.

"I'm proud of the effort that was shown today; we played two games back-to-back with extreme effort against two quality Pac-12 opponents and I'm super proud of them," coach Alan Berrios said.

The Lumberjacks moved to 2-2-1 with four non-conference matches left on the slate.

NAU wasted no time setting the pace.

Five minutes into the match, the Lumberjacks drew a free kick, which goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran took from her box, sending the ball past midfield for a perfect pass to Kayla Shebar who picked up the ball off the bounce and sped through three Oregon defenders to score her first goal of the season. It also marked Corcoran's first assist in her collegiate career.

Oregon responded in the 10th minute, as Callan Harrington put one in the back of the net from a free kick at midfield by Kristen Conti.

Focused on heading into halftime with the lead, NAU freshman Erin O'Connor stepped up for her first collegiate goal. NAU drew a free kick just to the right of Oregon's box, calling on O'Connor to take the kick. She knocked the ball into the box, and a rebound landed at her feet. She converted to take a 2-1 advantage.

Kicking off the second half, Oregon created back-to-back corner kick opportunities as NAU was able to clear both out and settle back into the match.

In what was a quieter second half for both programs, NAU's Dai Williams looked for her chance just outside the box with a shot on goal as Oregon's keeper, Maddy Goldberg, was placed just in the right spot to pick up the save.

Oregon's Ryann Reynolds tied things back up in the 74th minute as Lauren Kenny sent a cross into the box and Reynolds got a head on it for the goal.

Showcasing the Lumberjacks' determination and resilience, Avery Ott put in the game winner just two minutes later, marking her first goal of the season.

"We talk about response a lot and we knew this was not going to be an easy game, when adversity hits, we have to be ready for it," Berrios said. "This team never gave up."

NAU will now head to Southern Utah to take on the Thunderbirds for the first time since SUU left the Big Sky Conference on Sunday.