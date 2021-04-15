NAU Roundup: Women's soccer advances to title round of conference tourney on Montgomery's penalty kick

“This has been what we’ve been going with all year -- win every game that we play. We approached today’s game the same way: This is another game that we gotta win and want to win, and that’s what got us to this place,” said Lumberjacks head coach Kylie Louw, who is taking the program into the championship round of the conference tourney for the first time since 2016 when Eastern Washington walked away with the crown.

”The championship will be a little different, but the goal remains the same,” Louw added, “to win the game.”

In the first half, Northern Arizona outshot Idaho -- which entered as the No. 2 seed out of the Northwest Division -- 8-4. The Lumberjacks, meanwhile, managed to send off just two shots in the second half.

Half of the six second-half shots by Idaho were on goal as they searched for an equalizer, forcing Benham to be a wall. With the shutout win, Benham pushed her all-time NAU record to 23.

“That’s one of the areas we’re still growing in,” Louw said. “It’s just having the confidence to come back and give the same performance we had in the first half into the second half.”