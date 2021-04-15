NAU Roundup: Women's soccer advances to title round of conference tourney on Montgomery's penalty kick

Madison Montgomery has been a leader throughout the regular season for the Lumberjacks, and she started the postseason as the hero.
Montgomery made the best of a penalty kick, Taryn Benham finished with four crucial saves in goal and the Northern Arizona women's soccer team outlasted the Idaho Vandals, 1-0, Thursday to advance to the title round of the 2021 Big Sky Soccer Spring Conference Championship tournament in Ogden, Utah.
After the Vandals committed a handball in their own box, the Lumberjacks seized the moment and capitalized on the mistake, when their junior striker put her team, the No. 1 seed coming out of the Southeast Division, ahead in the first half with 14:51 on the clock.
NAU finished with 10 total shots taken, three on goal, and created just two corner kick opportunities, while Idaho finished with the same amount of shots, four on goal, in addition to five corners.
Maddie Shafer helped the Lumberjacks apply pressure on offense, finishing with a match-high four shots -- one on goal. Montgomery took a shot early in the game after a Vandals foul, but the attack went right. Nearly eight minutes later, she put the ball in the back of the net, finishing with three total shots and one on target.
Not long before the goal, Idaho's Jadyn Hanks was on the attack, seeing one shot get blocked at 13:10 and another sailing high just 27 seconds later.
“This has been what we’ve been going with all year -- win every game that we play. We approached today’s game the same way: This is another game that we gotta win and want to win, and that’s what got us to this place,” said Lumberjacks head coach Kylie Louw, who is taking the program into the championship round of the conference tourney for the first time since 2016 when Eastern Washington walked away with the crown.
”The championship will be a little different, but the goal remains the same,” Louw added, “to win the game.”
In the first half, Northern Arizona outshot Idaho -- which entered as the No. 2 seed out of the Northwest Division -- 8-4. The Lumberjacks, meanwhile, managed to send off just two shots in the second half.
Half of the six second-half shots by Idaho were on goal as they searched for an equalizer, forcing Benham to be a wall. With the shutout win, Benham pushed her all-time NAU record to 23.
“That’s one of the areas we’re still growing in,” Louw said. “It’s just having the confidence to come back and give the same performance we had in the first half into the second half.”
It was the first conference tournament match for freshmen Shafer, Grace Quinn and Victoria Pucci, as well as sophomore Kalea Gurfield, with the four combining for 100 minutes in the match.
“It feels great, and it’s absolutely amazing and deserving for the players. They have grinded and done everything we have asked them to do. I think today, our performance really showed that,” Louw said.
The final round will take place Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The match is free to watch on both Pluto TV channel 1050 or at WatchBigSky.com.
NAU will play the winner of the second match of the semifinals -- either the No. 1 seed of the Northwest, Montana, or the No. 2 seed from the Southeast, Northern Colorado, after that match is decided later today.
NAU Sports Information contributed to this roundup.