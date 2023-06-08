Behind seven combined regular-season and tournament championships among its eight Big Sky Conference-sponsored women's programs, Northern Arizona University claimed the Big Sky Women's All-Sport Trophy for the third consecutive year and 11th time in school history.

The women's 11th All-Sport Trophy is the most in conference history. Northern Arizona snapped its tie with Weber State for the most in Big Sky history. In addition to earning the distinction for the third consecutive year, Northern Arizona has now claimed the Women's All-Sports Trophy for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

The All-Sports Trophy recognizes the top performing school in the conference. Points are awarded only in conference-sponsored sports.

Helping secure the All-Sports Trophy were the women's cross country and indoor and outdoor track and field teams, which all won Big Sky championships. Women's soccer brought home both the regular-season and tournament titles to round out a successful fall. Women's basketball secured a share of the title in its regular season and advanced to the Big Sky championship tournament title game. In the spring, women's tennis was perfect in the Big Sky standings to earn a regular-season title before losing the championship game of the conference tournament.

Also factoring into the All-Sports Trophy standings was women's golf, which finished fourth at the Big Sky tourney. Volleyball finished ninth in the conference standings.

Northern Arizona posted a score of 8.6 to top the Women's All-Sports Trophy standings, outdistancing Montana State's runner-up score of 7.1.