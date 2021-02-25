NAU Roundup: Women's hoops wraps up regular season against Southern Utah

Down to the final week of their regular season schedule, the Northern Arizona women's basketball team (11-11, 9-9 Big Sky) has one last chance to improve their positioning before heading to Boise, Idaho for the Big Sky Conference tournament.
Granted a bye in the final week of the season, NAU will become the first Big Sky program to complete its 20-game schedule with its two games against Southern Utah (9-6, 4-3) this week.
Just two other teams, the Idaho Vandals and Sacramento State Hornets, are in position to do the same should they wrap up their conference schedules without an issue across the next two weeks. The unbalanced schedule leaves seeding for Boise a little tougher than usual, with NAU poised to sit back and watch how it plays out during the final week.
However, a pair of wins against the Thunderbirds could slide the Lumberjacks, currently seventh, up as high as fourth by the time the regular season comes to a close.
"We're excited to get to go into this weekend. I think we've got some momentum from Weber, and you look at our last month minus our two really close losses to Portland State, I feel like we have been playing pretty well," Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. "We are excited to finish strong and definitely looking forward to the bye week heading into the tournament, I think our players definitely need it physically and mentally just to try to refresh and get ready to go on and hopefully contend for the Big Sky championships."
Sitting at just seven conference games completed, the Thunderbirds would automatically be seeded 11th in the Big Sky tournament if they finish under 10 conference games played.
"Southern Utah is really good, they just have so many games canceled, especially conference games, that is it hard to get a pulse on how they are as far as common opponents. It's tough to get a gauge of where they are at," Payne said.
Currently sitting in fifth at 4-3, the Thunderbirds missed facing off with three of the Big Sky's top four programs. Among their cancellations were a trip to Missoula for two games against Montana, as well as homestands against Montana State and Idaho State.
Southern Utah's best win came against Northern Colorado in Greeley, Coloroad, the only meeting between the two after the second game was canceled. Winning 70-63, the Thunderbirds came away with a victory despite the Big Sky's leading scorer finishing with just six points in 16 minutes. A transfer from Weber State, Liz Graves enters the week averaging 17.9 points and 8.9 rebounds. Ranking first and second in the conference respectively.
Sitting 11th in scoring (12.9), seventh in assists (3.1) and 20th in rebounding (5.6), Cherita Daugherty has combined with Graves to score 40% of the team's points per game and grab nearly 40% of the team's rebounds.
While Daugherty didn't face the Lumberjacks last season, Graves did while playing in Ogden and averaged 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in her two games with the Wildcats against NAU. Southern Utah's three other starters this season, Darri Frandsen, Madelyn Eaton and Margarita Santini, played minor roles against NAU last season.
"Their point guard, the JUCO transfer Daugherty, is really leading them and obviously Graves is putting up big numbers," Payne said. "And their post player is, in my opinion, one of the most improved players in the conference. It's definitely going to be a challenge, but I am excited to hopefully have some really good games to finish out regular season play."
For NAU, Jacey Bailey and Khiarica Rasheed each finished last season's split with strong performances, as Bailey averaged 17.5 points and eight rebounds against Southern Utah, hitting 6 of 12 from 3-point range in the two games, and Rasheed added 15.5 points and seven rebounds, hitting 56.3% from the field and 13 of 16 from the free-throw line.
NAU has won three of six games against Southern Utah under Payne, with the programs splitting their season series across the last three years. The home team won each game last year after the road team had won four straight across the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.
Cross country
Northern Arizona All-American sophomore Abdihamid Nur was chosen as the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association's NCAA Division I National Male Athlete of the Week, the organization announced Wednesday.
Last Friday, the NAU men secured a first-place team finish at the Battle Born Collegiate Challenge in Las Vegas, Nevada, led by Nur. NAU dominated the race with 20 points, ahead of No. 5 Stanford with 48 points and No. 10 Colorado with 70 points.
Nur maintained a steady pace of 4:32 per mile and crossed the finish line with a new 8K personal best of 22:30.5, just two-tenths of a second before teammate Nico Young crossed the finish line.
NAU Sports Information contributed to this roundup.