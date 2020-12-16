NAU Roundup: Women's hoops set for home opener Thursday against UTEP

After starting the regular season with five straight games on the road, the Northern Arizona women's basketball team will open its 11-game home schedule Thursday evening against the UTEP Miners.
Tipping off at 6 p.m. Thursday night in Rolle Activity Center, the Lumberjacks and Miners will meet for the first time since November 2016 when NAU came away with a 65-51 victory. Entering the game with a 3-2 record overall, 2-0 in the Big Sky, the Lumberjacks will look to bounce back from a 66-58 loss last week against Grand Canyon.
Meanwhile, the Miners arrive in Flagstaff having suffered their first loss of the season following a 3-0 start. Holding a pair of overtime victories against New Mexico State and a four-point win against Incarnate Word, UTEP fell to the Utah State Aggies Saturday, 68-65. After trailing by as much as 14 in the second half, the Miners rallied to take a 64-63 lead with 46 seconds left. However, after Utah State retook a one-point advantage and UTEP hit just one of two free throws, the Aggies locked up the victory with a layup in the final 30 seconds.
Sophomore Katia Gallegos, a preseason All-Conference USA selection, finished the game with 19 points for the Miners and added five assists and six rebounds. The guard, who landed on the All-Conference USA Freshman Team last season, has scored at least 17 points and produced at least five assists in all four games this season.
"She pushes the tempo really well, so we have to get her slowed in transition. Regan (Schenck) has been playing really well, so I think it's going to be a very fun matchup to be a part of and to watch," said NAU head coach Loree Payne.
Just as Grand Canyon did, UTEP ranks among the nation's top 40 in turnovers forced per game this season. Sitting at an average of 21.25 after Utah State committed 23 in its victory, UTEP has also cashed in the free opportunities with 19.5 points off of turnovers across its four games. However, the Miners have had trouble with holding onto the ball themselves as they commit 19.5 turnovers per game and have actually been outscored off of their own miscues, with teams reaching 21.25 points per game off of the mistakes.
After forcing Eastern Washington into 47 turnovers across a pair of games, NAU only snatched 11 from Grand Canyon last week.
"We are going to face a team that is pretty similar to Grand Canyon in that they are athletic, they are going to press us and they are going to mix up their defenses," Payne said. "They actually have a little bit more size all the way around than Grand Canyon did, so we have got to take care of the ball. That's going to be the biggest thing, as well as rebounding. Before they played Utah State, they were almost plus-10 on the boards against their opponents. That's something that has been a hindrance to us, so our two focuses are taking care of the ball and really crashing the boards."
As for Saturday's game against New Mexico State, the unique circumstances of the season led NAU to swapping one game for another on short notice. The game, set to be played at New Mexico State's temporary home of Lead Athletics, will be a unique challenge for the Lumberjacks.
"It was tough. Obviously disappointed that we can't go up to UC Davis. We were looking forward to that game, but we knew there was going to be disruptions and there was going to be game changes," Payne said. "We have been very fortunate up to this point to not have any disruptions. The New Mexico State coach and I had been communicating. I knew they were relocating to Tucson and so for us, geographically that was a good fit. We are trying to play games and we are trying to get our student athletes a relevant season and a season where they can compete."
JJ Nakai continues to lead the Lumberjacks at 18.2 points per game, with three others also in double-digits so far this season: Jacey Bailey (14.8), Emily Rodabaugh (14.4) and Miki'ala Maio (10.0). Regan Schenck continues to do a bit of everything for the Lumberjacks, averaging 8.8 points per game in addition to a team-best 8.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!