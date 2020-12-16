NAU Roundup: Women's hoops set for home opener Thursday against UTEP

Sophomore Katia Gallegos, a preseason All-Conference USA selection, finished the game with 19 points for the Miners and added five assists and six rebounds. The guard, who landed on the All-Conference USA Freshman Team last season, has scored at least 17 points and produced at least five assists in all four games this season.

"She pushes the tempo really well, so we have to get her slowed in transition. Regan (Schenck) has been playing really well, so I think it's going to be a very fun matchup to be a part of and to watch," said NAU head coach Loree Payne.

Just as Grand Canyon did, UTEP ranks among the nation's top 40 in turnovers forced per game this season. Sitting at an average of 21.25 after Utah State committed 23 in its victory, UTEP has also cashed in the free opportunities with 19.5 points off of turnovers across its four games. However, the Miners have had trouble with holding onto the ball themselves as they commit 19.5 turnovers per game and have actually been outscored off of their own miscues, with teams reaching 21.25 points per game off of the mistakes.

After forcing Eastern Washington into 47 turnovers across a pair of games, NAU only snatched 11 from Grand Canyon last week.