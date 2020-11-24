NAU Roundup: Women's hoops scheduled for opener at UNLV

Finally returning to the court after more than eight months away, the Northern Arizona women's basketball team will make a quick trip to Las Vegas to face the UNLV Rebels on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
The game is subject to cancellation or postponement due to COVID-19 protocols.
Set for an opening tip of 2:30 p.m., the Lumberjacks will meet the Rebels for the first time since December 2009, a close 60-58 victory for the Rebels in Las Vegas. The two programs have faced off just five times since 2000, with Northern Arizona winning an 85-76 overtime game in Flagstaff during the 2002-03 season.
Northern Arizona begins its season against a Mountain West Conference foe for the third consecutive season, following an 83-76 loss to New Mexico last year and an 86-73 victory in Flagstaff to begin the 2018-19 season.
The Lumberjacks were picked third in both of the Big Sky Conference's preseason polls following their appearance in the conference tournament semifinals a year ago.
Six letterwinners return for head coach Loree Payne's fourth year with Northern Arizona, including the Big Sky Conference Preseason MVP Khiarica Rasheed. While Rasheed was named to the All-Big Sky First Team following last season, Jacey Bailey landed on the second team and Nina Radford was voted newcomer of the year in the Big Sky.
Rasheed led the Lumberjacks with 16.5 points and 7.2 points per game last season while hitting 48.9% from the field and 76.8% from the free-throw line. Rasheed ranked inside the top 50 nationally in free throws made and attempted, with 136 and 177, respectively.
Bailey's 14 points and 6.5 rebounds trailed only Rasheed, and she hit 70 3-pointers during her junior season as 49% of her attempts from the field came from behind the arc. Radford made it three Lumberjacks averaging double-digits, with 12.2 points per game in addition to 3.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.
The trio combined to reach 20 points in a game on 20 occasions last season, with all three reaching the mark at Sacramento State as they combined for 77 points in the 19-point victory.
Meanwhile, UNLV was voted to finish ninth in the Mountain West's preseason poll as it begins its first season under first-year head coach Lindy La Rocque. Senior Bailey Thomas is the leading returner for the Rebels after averaging 4.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game last season. A two-time member of the Mountain West All-Defensive Team, Thomas won the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019-20.
"It's a new coach, a new system and new players," Payne said about UNLV. "There's a lot of times you prepare and they do something different. You just have to be able to adjust in that way. Everyone in the country is in the same situation, so it is mostly about your own team and your own system."
Soccer
Like many teams this offseason, Northern Arizona is facing adversity through the roadblocks brought on this year with their season pushed back to spring 2021.
Second-year head coach Kylie Louw remains hopeful of the team's mentality after all each player has been through.
"After what went on with this pandemic, I think the team is looking back and saying, 'Wow, we went through all this and the program still got better. We got this,'" Louw said. "Fans are going to see a team that's ready and willing to play with adversity."
Sophomore left-back Abby Donathan is grateful for the culture and unity that that team brings during practice and the season. She also appreciates the experience and grit the team puts in week after week.
"It's been a challenging year, but we're all excited to play," Donathan said. "I learned a lot about the culture of the team, that we're a very hardworking team."
After going 8-8-3 last season, Louw and the coaching staff have confidence that their team is getting better mentally -- which will have a positive effect on how they play.
"We came into the program trying to set a mentality standard and a way of playing and I think it evolved our style of play," Louw said.
Louw expects this team's style of play to be able to analyze every opponent they play and wear them out with physicality and mental toughness. Louw's outlook on the season sets the bar high for an experienced team looking to earn the spot as the top team in the Big Sky.
"My goal is to beat every team we play. … We don't want to get ahead of ourselves and start dreaming, we need to do the work first," Louw said.
Players are also setting high expectations for themselves and the team. Junior center forward Rylee Mitchell has no doubt what her team is capable of once play begins in the spring.
"I expect a championship this season," Mitchell said. "I think we have all the right players and pieces to make it happen."
The spring season for the Lumberjacks is set to begin March 12 against Eastern Washington at Lumberjack Stadium.
