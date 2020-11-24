NAU Roundup: Women's hoops scheduled for opener at UNLV

Rasheed led the Lumberjacks with 16.5 points and 7.2 points per game last season while hitting 48.9% from the field and 76.8% from the free-throw line. Rasheed ranked inside the top 50 nationally in free throws made and attempted, with 136 and 177, respectively.

Bailey's 14 points and 6.5 rebounds trailed only Rasheed, and she hit 70 3-pointers during her junior season as 49% of her attempts from the field came from behind the arc. Radford made it three Lumberjacks averaging double-digits, with 12.2 points per game in addition to 3.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

The trio combined to reach 20 points in a game on 20 occasions last season, with all three reaching the mark at Sacramento State as they combined for 77 points in the 19-point victory.

Meanwhile, UNLV was voted to finish ninth in the Mountain West's preseason poll as it begins its first season under first-year head coach Lindy La Rocque. Senior Bailey Thomas is the leading returner for the Rebels after averaging 4.9 points and 2.4 rebounds per game last season. A two-time member of the Mountain West All-Defensive Team, Thomas won the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year award in 2019-20.