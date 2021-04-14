NAU Roundup: Women's hoops locks up new talent at forward position

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks made one more addition to their 2021-22 women's basketball roster on Wednesday, the first day of the spring and summer's national letter of intent signing period.

Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne announced recently that Natalie Greenwood, a 6-foot-2 forward from Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, Texas, signed her letter as the fourth newcomer to the roster in the fall.

Greenwood started her high school career at Westlake Academy in Westlake, Texas. Averaging 5.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks across 29 games, Greenwood helped the Blacksmiths win a Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship state title while earning All-District and All-State tournament honors. Greenwood's numbers remained similar during her sophomore season, with Westlake winning another state title.

Women's soccer

As the No. 1 seed in the Southeast Division in the Big Sky standings, NAU will head to their fifth straight conference championship series this week in Ogden, Utah.

The semifinals will begin Thursday, with NAU in the first match of the tourney at 11 a.m., opening the series against the No. 2 seed of the Northwest Division, Idaho.