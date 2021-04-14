NAU Roundup: Women's hoops locks up new talent at forward position

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks made one more addition to their 2021-22 women's basketball roster on Wednesday, the first day of the spring and summer's national letter of intent signing period.
Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne announced recently that Natalie Greenwood, a 6-foot-2 forward from Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, Texas, signed her letter as the fourth newcomer to the roster in the fall.
Greenwood started her high school career at Westlake Academy in Westlake, Texas. Averaging 5.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks across 29 games, Greenwood helped the Blacksmiths win a Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship state title while earning All-District and All-State tournament honors. Greenwood's numbers remained similar during her sophomore season, with Westlake winning another state title.
Women's soccer
As the No. 1 seed in the Southeast Division in the Big Sky standings, NAU will head to their fifth straight conference championship series this week in Ogden, Utah.
The semifinals will begin Thursday, with NAU in the first match of the tourney at 11 a.m., opening the series against the No. 2 seed of the Northwest Division, Idaho.
The Vandals posted a 5-3 conference record, and NAU recorded a 5-1-1 Big Sky spring season.
Idaho enters the contest third in the conference with 115 shots, while NAU is behind with just one less. The Vandals and the Lumberjacks are tied with 16 goals in the spring regular season.
On the defensive end of the field, the Lumberjack's senior goalkeeper, Taryn Benham, has a slightly higher save percentage (0.725) than Idaho's Avrie Fox (0.711). Benham has two more saves (29) than Fox (27), and the two keepers have each allowed 11 goals during the spring.
Also taking the field Thursday, Montana will host the Southeast's No. 2 seed, Northern Colorado at 2 p.m.
The championship tourney will conclude on Saturday.