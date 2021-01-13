NAU Roundup: Women's hoops hoping to snap 3-game skid with Montana coming to Flagstaff

Back at home for the week following a trip to Idaho, the Northern Arizona women’s basketball team is looking to snap its three-game losing skid when it faces the Montana Lady Griz this week in Flagstaff.
Dropping three in a row to a pair of Big Sky Conference favorites, NAU enters Thursday’s game at 5-5 overall and 3-3 in the Big Sky Conference. Meanwhile, Montana is coming off of a 61-33 victory over the College of Idaho during its bye week from Big Sky play and sits at 4-3 overall, 1-1 in the conference.
“We obviously have had a challenging last couple weeks. The biggest thing is us getting healthy; we have yet to have a game where we have been firing on all cylinders health wise,” Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. “Obviously Montana is a good team -- they went and took one on the road from Northern Colorado. They are always a tough team to face and for us, the thing that we learned through the past couple games is just being a little more consistent.”
Montana’s only Big Sky weekend this season finished in a split against the Northern Colorado Bears as the Lady Griz held on for a 60-56 victory on Jan. 1 followed by a 77-76 overtime loss on Jan. 3.
Trailing by as much as 19 with just 1:24 left in the third quarter, Montana rallied from a 52-33 deficit to take its first lead since the opening minutes with just 36 seconds left on the clock. Madi Schoening and Carmen Gfeller connected on 3-pointers a minute apart to tie the score at 56-all before Kyndall Keller scored the final four points of the game.
The second meeting between the two schools provided a similar start, with the Bears leading by as much as 24 late in the second quarter. Once again, the Lady Griz chipped away at the lead and tied the game at 64 on Hannah Thurmon’s 3 with five seconds remaining.
Montana fell behind by six in the first minute of overtime and never took the lead on the way to the one-point loss.
“We were down 20 at Idaho State and almost came back,” Payne said. “The game is 40 minutes for a reason and teams are going to have big runs. They are going to have really efficient quarters, and so for us, we just need to really hone in to the fact that 40 minutes is what we need to play on both ends of the floor.”
Gfeller leads the team at 14.3 points per game this season. Sophia Stiles sits second at 11.6 points per game, followed by Abby Anderson at 9.2 points.
“Stiles has given them a lot of great things, she's a really fast guard and can score pretty much anywhere on the court,” Payne said. “So for us, the biggest thing is containing their penetration and making sure we are contesting on outside shots.”
Gfeller, Stiles, Thurmon and Schoening have started all seven games this season, while Anderson missed the second game against the Bears with Kylie Frohlich stepping into the starting lineup.
Finishing 1-2 against Montana last season, NAU won the final meeting of the season in the Big Sky quarterfinals last March. Coming away with a 68-65 victory in Boise, the Lumberjacks bounced back after falling to the Lady Griz, 79-71, in Flagstaff and 70-57 in Missoula, just 12 days before the postseason meeting.
Anderson fared the best against NAU among Montana’s returners, averaging 15 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks in the three games, including a career-best seven blocks during the meeting in Missoula.
“She’s a very efficient post player and effective for them,” Payne said. “I think us being a little thin in the post in our last few games has presented a challenge with teams who do have effective post players.
For the Lumberjacks, Emily Rodabaugh produced the best game of her freshman season against Montana, scoring 19 points while hitting 7 of 11 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3. Khiarica Rasheed also posted double-digit scoring efforts in all three meetings, averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while hitting 50% from the field.
Swimming
The Lumberjacks will look to get their feet wet Friday, competing against the newest Western Athletic Conference opponent, Dixie State, which is also in its first year as a Division I school.
In the first race of the 2020-21 season for the swimming program, NAU will hope to jump-start its dual-meet record before the conference championship in February.
This will be the second time in school history that the Trailblazers and Jacks will go head to head in a dual meet. In last season’s contest, NAU commanded the win over Dixie State, outscoring the visitors 154-99.
Dixie State freshman Haley Altman was named the WAC Swimmer of the Week Tuesday after her season debut against BYU on Saturday. Altman broke Dixie State's school record in the 100-meter breaststroke with a event-winning time of 1:01.97.
Friday’s meet will also honor the six graduating seniors: four swimmers, Natalie Dinch, Sam Seiber, Maddie Seidl, Hope Williams, and two divers, Emily Sharrer and Jenny Cheetham. All are wrapping up their collegiate athletic careers for the Lumberjacks. Combined, the class has three WAC titles under its belt, eagerly looking to earn a fourth this spring.