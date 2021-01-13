NAU Roundup: Women's hoops hoping to snap 3-game skid with Montana coming to Flagstaff

Montana’s only Big Sky weekend this season finished in a split against the Northern Colorado Bears as the Lady Griz held on for a 60-56 victory on Jan. 1 followed by a 77-76 overtime loss on Jan. 3.

Trailing by as much as 19 with just 1:24 left in the third quarter, Montana rallied from a 52-33 deficit to take its first lead since the opening minutes with just 36 seconds left on the clock. Madi Schoening and Carmen Gfeller connected on 3-pointers a minute apart to tie the score at 56-all before Kyndall Keller scored the final four points of the game.

The second meeting between the two schools provided a similar start, with the Bears leading by as much as 24 late in the second quarter. Once again, the Lady Griz chipped away at the lead and tied the game at 64 on Hannah Thurmon’s 3 with five seconds remaining.

Montana fell behind by six in the first minute of overtime and never took the lead on the way to the one-point loss.

“We were down 20 at Idaho State and almost came back,” Payne said. “The game is 40 minutes for a reason and teams are going to have big runs. They are going to have really efficient quarters, and so for us, we just need to really hone in to the fact that 40 minutes is what we need to play on both ends of the floor.”