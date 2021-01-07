NAU Roundup: Women's hoops gets tough test at Idaho State

After splitting their first series with a Big Sky Conference favorite, the Northern Arizona women's basketball team receives another opportunity as it heads north.

Facing the Idaho State Bengals for a pair of games Thursday and Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho, the Lumberjacks will hope to return to Flagstaff atop the Big Sky standings. Entering the week at 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference, Idaho State is the only undefeated Big Sky team.

Game info Who: at Idaho State Bengals (6-1, 4-0 Big Sky) Where: Pocatello, Idaho When: Thursday's tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m., Saturday at noon. Watch: Streaming live on PlutoTV channel 1061.

Voted second by the media, Idaho State also tied in-state rival Idaho for first in the coaches poll, landing just ahead of NAU in each vote.

Allowing just 57.9 points per game this season, five ahead of the next closest team, Idaho State leads the Big Sky in scoring defense. That's been a common occurrence for head coach Seton Sobolewski's teams, as the Bengals have ranked first or second in points allowed for the past four years.