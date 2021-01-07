NAU Roundup: Women's hoops gets tough test at Idaho State

After splitting their first series with a Big Sky Conference favorite, the Northern Arizona women's basketball team receives another opportunity as it heads north.
Facing the Idaho State Bengals for a pair of games Thursday and Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho, the Lumberjacks will hope to return to Flagstaff atop the Big Sky standings. Entering the week at 6-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference, Idaho State is the only undefeated Big Sky team.
Voted second by the media, Idaho State also tied in-state rival Idaho for first in the coaches poll, landing just ahead of NAU in each vote.
Allowing just 57.9 points per game this season, five ahead of the next closest team, Idaho State leads the Big Sky in scoring defense. That's been a common occurrence for head coach Seton Sobolewski's teams, as the Bengals have ranked first or second in points allowed for the past four years.
"Idaho State is a really good team, offensively and defensively, " said Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne. "Right now they are undefeated in conference, so for us we have to go in and have an intentional mindset to score, especially in transition. I feel like we got away from that a little bit this weekend against Idaho. I didn't feel like we scored as well as we could in transition. That's a big focus for us, but also understanding time, score and really executing and making sure we are getting good, high-percentage shots."
After putting up 84 points on Thursday against the Vandals, their third time surpassing 80 points this season in a game, the Lumberjacks slipped to just 59 on Saturday, the second-lowest output of the year.
Six Lumberjacks are currently averaging double-figures this season, with seven recording double-digit games this season. Khiarica Rasheed and Nyah Moran joined the list this past weekend, as the former returned to the starting lineup and the latter filling in as Rasheed remained on a minutes limit.
JJ Nakai still sits at 18.5 points per game after missing the weekend against Idaho, while Emily Rodabaugh (13.9), Jacey Bailey (12.5), Miki'ala Maio (10.9) and Regan Schenck (10.1) all average at least 10 per outing.
Schenck's 7.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists still leads NAU's roster, as the junior guard continued her impressive season with a 23 points against Idaho last Thursday. Similarly, Rodabaugh's breakout season has included one of the nation's top 3-point percentages at 53.6% and at least two 3s made in the past four contests.
Idaho State counters with four dynamic scorers of its own -- three with past All-Big Sky honors on their resume. Dora Goles and Callie Bourne earned All-Big Sky Conference Second Team honors following the 2019-20 season, with Goles named to the preseason All-Big Sky team in November. Goles enters the week at a team-high 12.6 points per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Bourne leads the team in rebounding at 9.7 per game, adding 8.1 points and 3.3 assists per game.
Estefania Ors also returns for Idaho State after missing most of the 2019-20 season, including both meetings with NAU. An All-Big Sky honoree on multiple occasions in her career, Ors is averaging 10.1 points, 6 rebounds and 2.7 assists while hitting 48.5% from 3-point range.
"We are really talking about communication on defense," Payne said. "We have to be able to communicate. They do a lot of screening action, they do a lot of offensive actions that are difficult to guard, so for us, it is just being dialed-in, focused and really executing the game plan defensively."