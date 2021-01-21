NAU Roundup: Women's hoops falls to Montana State

However, the Bobcats answered with nine straight and retook a double-digit lead at 25-12 midway through the second quarter.

Trading baskets across the final 5:26 of the second, NAU and Montana State entered halftime with a similar score of 35-22.

During the first half, Schenck picked up her third foul just nearly three minutes into the second and played just five of the game’s first 20 minutes. Finishing with nine points, four assists and four steals, she connected on a pair of baskets on back-to-back possessions, but the Bobcats continued to answer on their own offensive end.

“It was absolutely detrimental to have her with three fouls and it’s a kid who doesn’t generally pick up that many fouls,” Payne said. “It was a little frustrating on that part, to just have her not be able to get into the flow that we need her to offensively.”

Nyah Moran, who finished the night with a career-best 15 points, drilled a 3-pointer at the 4:17 mark of the third to bring NAU within 45-34, but the Lumberjacks would never come closer the rest of the night.

“We had to go to our bench early, and Nyah came in and did some really good things,” Payne said. “But it’s just challenging when you get taken out of it a little bit early with your rotation.”