NAU Roundup: Women's hoops falls at Idaho State, 78-65

After trailing by as much as 22 in the second half, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks made sure the Idaho State Bengals earned their home victory Saturday afternoon.

Beginning a 12-2 run on Emily Rodabaugh's layup with 8:08 left in the game, the Lumberjacks then forced a pair of turnovers while the Bengals missed four consecutive shots from the field. After JJ Nakai connected on a pair of free throws, Nyah Moran drilled her third 3-pointer of the day and Miki'ala Maio hit a fastbreak jumper all within about a minute on the court.

A steal by Moran set up another layup for Rodabaugh, who finished the shot through contact and put in the resulting free throw.

Suddenly trailing by just five with 4:54 left, the Lumberjacks had the opportunity to cut the deficit to one possession after a pair of missed free throws. However, a missed 3 attempt and just three points across the final stretch led to a 78-65 loss. Now 5-5 overall, the Lumberjacks return to Flagstaff 3-3 in the Big Sky Conference while the Bengals improved to 8-1, 6-0 in the conference.