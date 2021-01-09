NAU Roundup: Women's hoops falls at Idaho State, 78-65

After trailing by as much as 22 in the second half, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks made sure the Idaho State Bengals earned their home victory Saturday afternoon.
Beginning a 12-2 run on Emily Rodabaugh's layup with 8:08 left in the game, the Lumberjacks then forced a pair of turnovers while the Bengals missed four consecutive shots from the field. After JJ Nakai connected on a pair of free throws, Nyah Moran drilled her third 3-pointer of the day and Miki'ala Maio hit a fastbreak jumper all within about a minute on the court.
A steal by Moran set up another layup for Rodabaugh, who finished the shot through contact and put in the resulting free throw.
Suddenly trailing by just five with 4:54 left, the Lumberjacks had the opportunity to cut the deficit to one possession after a pair of missed free throws. However, a missed 3 attempt and just three points across the final stretch led to a 78-65 loss. Now 5-5 overall, the Lumberjacks return to Flagstaff 3-3 in the Big Sky Conference while the Bengals improved to 8-1, 6-0 in the conference.
"They never gave up and that's what you ask of them, to fight all the way to the end no matter what," Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. "They did a really good job of just taking it a possession at a time, but we can't give up 46 points in the first half. Defensively, we had a lot of miscues and it was frustrating because we had worked on that in the day in between"
Shooting 66.7% in the fourth quarter and 58.3% for the entire second half, the Lumberjacks bounced back after a disastrous start. Hitting just 28.6% in the first 20 minutes of the game, NAU entered the break trailing 46-28.
Taking advantage of NAU's struggles, Idaho State seemingly couldn't miss in its home gym. Shooting a blistering 72.7% in the second quarter alone, the Bengals entered halftime in complete control thanks to a 20-11 rebounding advantage and a 22-10 edge in the paint.
"I just didn't feel like we had a great flow on offense in that first half. ISU is a really good team and they are great defensively," Payne said. "We, I think, got so honed in on taking the first quick shot available that we didn't make them have to play defense."
The Bengals took their largest lead of the game, 54-32, at the 7:09 mark of the third quarter thanks to an 8-0 burst that included baskets by Diaba Konate, Estefania Ors, Dora Goles and Callie Bourne.
Looking to respond and avoid too deep of a hole entering the fourth, the Lumberjacks countered with an 8-0 run across a two-minute stretch. Maio connected on back-to-back baskets, followed by two straight for Regan Schenck.
With NAU still trailing by 14 as the final quarter began, Nyah Moran grabbed a defensive rebound and then put in a floater on the offensive end.
"Nyah hit some big shots down the stretch and she was part of the reason why we were able to come back and make that big run," Payne said. "For her, she's just going to continue to get more and more consistent, and that's what we are asking of our current starters right now is just consistency."
Three other Lumberjacks finished in double-digits, with Nakai leading the way with 14 points in addition to two rebounds and three assists, followed by Schenck's 12 points and Rodabaugh with 11.
All five starters reached double figures for Idaho State, led by Konate's 20 points and nine boards. Despite hitting just 3 of 11 from the field in the fourth and failing to hit a 3-pointer after the first quarter, the Bengals still finished the game at 56.9% while winning the rebounding battle 33-23.
Up next
NAU returns to Flagstaff to face Montana on Thursday and Saturday, beginning with a 6 p.m. tip-off in the first of the two games.