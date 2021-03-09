NAU Roundup: Womens hoops can't overcome slow start, falls in Big Sky tournament second round

A slow start for the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks led to a 12-point deficit in the first quarter, helping to end their run in the Big Sky Conference tournament.
With the Idaho Vandals (16-6, 14-3 Big Sky) pushing the lead to 22 in the third quarter, the Lumberjacks (13-13, 10-10) trimmed it back down to 10 in the fourth before ultimately falling 67-53 in the quarterfinals Tuesday night.
“They came out on fire and it felt like it kind of put us on our heels right away,” Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said of Idaho’s opening stretch. “We were just never able to get back into it. I’m super proud of the kids for bouncing back, we struggled putting the ball in the basket in the first half. That was a big challenge to get out of a hole against a really good team.”
Idaho opened the night on a 7-0 run before Jacey Bailey hit a layup 3:15 into the game. Regan Schenck added a jumper to bring NAU within three before an 11-2 run put the Lumberjacks down by double-digits for the first time.
Schenck’s 3-pointer temporarily brought it back to nine at 18-9, with Khiarica Rasheed closing out the opening quarter with a 3-point play. Schenck, who led the Lumberjacks with 12 points, opened the second with a jumper while NAU held Idaho scoreless for five minutes spanning the two quarters.
The Vandals missed six straight shots during the stretch, while also committing four of their 12 total turnovers in the game.
However, the Lumberjacks scored just the five points of their own as they hit 2-of-8 from the field. The shooting woes plagued NAU for the entire first half, hitting just just 7-of-35 from the field, including 1-of-11 from 3-point range.
Scoring just 17 points in the first half, their lowest of the season, the Lumberjacks trailed 34-17 entering halftime.
The Vandals took their largest lead of the night at 39-17 before the Lumberjacks battled back to close out the third quarter.
A 3-pointer by Miki’ala Maio cut Idaho’s lead to 10, 52-42 with 8:41 remaining, before the Vandals stretched it to 19 to lock up the victory.
Schenck was the lone Lumberjack to finish in double-digits, scoring 12 points along with seven rebounds and four assists. The 53 points ended as NAU’s lowest of the season, while Idaho’s 50 rebounds matched the most against the Lumberjacks this season.
Sydney Gandy finished with 23 points to lead the Vandals, followed by 22 for Gabi Harrington, who also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.
Maio finished with nine points, while Nakai and Bailey each added eight. Rasheed and Nyah Moran each scored seven, with the latter wrapping up the night 3-of-3 from the field.
Golf
The Lumberjacks concluded the Arizona Wildcat Invitational on Tuesday in 13th after carding a final round 17-over-par 305. The Lumberjacks, who started the day in 10th on the team leaderboard, finished at 41-over-par 905 (295-305-305).
“It’s great to play in such a competitive tournament with a lot great teams and players,” Lumberjacks head coach Brad Bedortha said. “As a team, we didn’t have a bad day. We just had three bad holes and it cost us at least three places on the team leaderboard. We are looking forward to a few days off before we begin preparation for our Red Rocks Invitational.”
Holes 4 (par 4), 10 (par 5) and 17 (par 4) proved to be troublesome for the Lumberjacks, putting a damper on an otherwise solid day to close out their third tournament of the spring. As a team, NAU was 4-over par on 4, 5-over par on 10 and 9-over par on 17.
Otherwise, NAU showed well in the competitive field exemplified by Texas, which won the team title at 28-under-par 836 (275-287-274). The Longhorns won the event by 25 strokes over No. 7 Oklahoma State and also had the top two individual finishers in medalist Sara Kouskova (10-under-par 206) and runner-up Agathe Laisne (7-under-par 209).
The Lumberjacks were 45 strokes better than their last appearance at the Wildcat Invitational in 2019, when they finished last in the 17-team field.
Like in 2019, junior Elle Kocourkova was the Lumberjacks’ top finisher. She moved up seventh spots on the final day to tie for 13th at even-par 216 (72-74-70).
Kocourkova matched her second-lowest round of her career at 2-under-par 70 -- her best round since carding 70 in the first round of the New Mexico State Aggie Invitational in October 2019 -- with four birdies on the day. The four birdies lifted Kocourkova’s tournament total to 12, tying her for seventh in the field.
Kocourkova also registered her third-best individual finish of her career, while posting a career-low 54-hole total (216).
“I’m very proud of Ellie,” Bedortha said. “I had a good conversation with her before the practice round and she really stepped up and performed incredibly well. To tie for 13th in that field of players is incredible.”
Freshman Ekaterina Malakhova was NAU’s next best golfer on the day at 5-over-par 77, bringing her to a final total of 16-over-par 232 (77-78-77).
Junior Ashley Croft tied for 44th overall at 11-over-par 227 (74-74-79) following a final round 7-over-par 79. Her 79 was matched by junior Aleksandra Chekalina, who tied for 56th individually at 14-over-par 230 (72-79-79). Chekalina led the Lumberjacks with 37 pars in the tourney.
After competing on consecutive weeks, NAU will be back in action Saturday, March 20, and continuing on Sunday, March 21, in its home tournament, the annual Red Rocks Invitational at Oakcreek Country Club.
The Lumberjacks’ two-day home tournament was canceled last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Diving
Victoria Knapp and Maegan Jensen concluded their NCAA appearances Tuesday in the 3-meter event on the second day of NCAA Zone E Diving Championships.
Diving against strong Pac-12 and Mountain West divers, the two were unable to advance past the preliminary round of the 3-meter.
"It's good for freshmen to be here and to compete," Lumberjacks head diving coach Nikki Huffman said. "Maegan definitely got better with each day she competed. With her not being able to train lately, she did a great job. Victoria had some great tops, she just wasn't lined up as well as she has been."
Knapp and Jensen dove around the same caliber on the springboard. Going 21st and 22nd respectively, the Jacks tallied scores of 237.60 and 235.55. Knapp was just three spots away, about 18 points, from securing a second appearance in a finals seed.
Wednesday's prelims on the towers will begin at 11:30 a.m. with finals taking place shortly after. The event will be streamed live on the NAU Swimming and Diving Facebook page with live results at divemeets.com.