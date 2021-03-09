NAU Roundup: Womens hoops can't overcome slow start, falls in Big Sky tournament second round

“It’s great to play in such a competitive tournament with a lot great teams and players,” Lumberjacks head coach Brad Bedortha said. “As a team, we didn’t have a bad day. We just had three bad holes and it cost us at least three places on the team leaderboard. We are looking forward to a few days off before we begin preparation for our Red Rocks Invitational.”

Holes 4 (par 4), 10 (par 5) and 17 (par 4) proved to be troublesome for the Lumberjacks, putting a damper on an otherwise solid day to close out their third tournament of the spring. As a team, NAU was 4-over par on 4, 5-over par on 10 and 9-over par on 17.

Otherwise, NAU showed well in the competitive field exemplified by Texas, which won the team title at 28-under-par 836 (275-287-274). The Longhorns won the event by 25 strokes over No. 7 Oklahoma State and also had the top two individual finishers in medalist Sara Kouskova (10-under-par 206) and runner-up Agathe Laisne (7-under-par 209).

The Lumberjacks were 45 strokes better than their last appearance at the Wildcat Invitational in 2019, when they finished last in the 17-team field.

Like in 2019, junior Elle Kocourkova was the Lumberjacks’ top finisher. She moved up seventh spots on the final day to tie for 13th at even-par 216 (72-74-70).