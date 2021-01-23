NAU Roundup: Women's hoops can't hold off Montana State in Bozeman

Kicking off the second match of the day at 2 p.m., NAU’s doubles pairings again came out quickly against Dixie State. Millard and Bland paired up at No. 1 again, and finished up a 6-1 victory over Kyra Harames and Sabrina Longson to clinch the doubles point.

Moore and Neyestani moved up to No. 2 in the afternoon, closing out doubles with a 6-3 victory while Beazley and Dittmann started the second match with a 6-1 win at No. 3.

Needing all new doubles partners across the board, Bogusz landed on the season opening pairs in the past week.

“Mimi and Ellie, they have experience and they have played some good matches in the previous years,” Bogusz said. “I thought they were going to handle playing at No. 1 really well and they did. I’m really looking forward to seeing big things at that spot. And honestly, the other two pairs, I just wanted the players who have already been here to kind of guide the freshmen and it worked out pretty well.”

The Lumberjacks quickly clinched their second victory of the day as Neyestani, Millard and Moore all won in straight sets at No. 4, No. 2 and No. 6 respectively. For Neyestani, it was her second 6-0, 6-0 victory of the day with the freshman impressing in her Lumberjack debut.