NAU Roundup: Women's hoops adds transfer from the University of Hawaii

Once again adding a player they recruited out of high school, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women's basketball team announced the addition of Las Vegas native Teionni McDaniel on Tuesday.

McDaniel spent the 2020-21 season with the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine after graduating from Centennial High School in 2020 following a Class 4A state title. The 5-foot-8 guard will be a freshman again in the 2021-22 season with four years of eligibility remaining.

"We watched (McDaniel) in high school, she came to one of our elite camps and we recruited her pretty hard in high school," Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. "When we saw her name in the portal, we were pretty excited because she is just such a dynamic player. She's an athletic guard that is a defensive stopper, super athletic and is going to be able to score in transition."

Playing in two games for Hawaii, McDaniel opted out of the season in January. The freshman scored seven points in 27 minutes against Division II Hawaii Pacific on Dec. 13, adding two steals, an assist and a rebound.

"She can also hit the mid-range and knock down a 3, so she is very versatile as a guard," Payne added.

McDaniel was named an All-Southern Nevada Honorable Mention in 2020 as Centennial won its sixth straight Class 4A state title.