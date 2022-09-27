NAU ROUNDUP: Women's cross country earns best national ranking in history

The Northern Arizona University women's cross country team shot up the national rankings after a strong performance at the Cowboy Jamboree over the weekend. Moving up 18 spots, the Lumberjacks are now ranked fourth in the nation, their highest ranking in program history. This is also the first time that both the men's and women's teams have been ranked in the top five at the same time.

The team placed second at the Cowboy Jamboree in Oklahoma Saturday, with two runners finishing in the top-10. Elise Stearns and Annika Reiss finished back-to-back in fifth and sixth place, respectively, leading the team in their best effort this season.

The Lumberjacks finished ahead of many top-10 nationally rank teams as well as all their Mountain Region opponents. NAU finished ahead of then No. 7 BYU, No. 3 Colorado, and No. 5 Stanford. Along with shooting up the national rankings, the Lumberjacks are also now ranked first in the region.

The men's team is also ranked high nationally, falling two spots to be ranked third behind No. 1 BYU and No. 2 Stanford. After sitting some of their top runners at the Cowboy Jamboree, the men finished third behind the now top couple teams. Nico Young finished fifth to lead the team. Drew Bosley finished ninth, while Ryan Raff took 19th place.

The Lumberjacks will be back in action when they travel to Madison, Wisconsin, for the Nuttycombe Invitational on Oct. 14.

Soccer

Coming off a road trip and two ties, the Northern Arizona women's soccer team will open up Big Sky Conference play this week at Weber State on Thursday, followed by a trip to Idaho State on Sunday.

NAU is the only team to not have played a conference match yet, making this week all the more important as teams begin battling for spots in the Big Sky tournament.

While the Lumberjacks have out-shot every opponent faced this fall, they are heading into games this week with a record of just 1-4-4. NAU is coming off of a 0-0 tie at Loyola Marymount and a 1-1 tie at San Diego, with NAU’s lone goal of the weekend coming from Dai Williams.

Maddie Shafer leads the conference in points, averaging 1.29 per game through her seven matches of the season with three goals and three assists.

Trinity Corcoran played all 180 minutes in goal for NAU this weekend, two of her three shutouts of the season through five starts.

The Weber State Wildcats are in last place in the Big Sky, with an overall record of 1-9 (0-2 Big Sky). The Wildcats are led by sophomore Morgan Furmaniak who has one goal and one assist.

Goalkeeping has been split between three players for WSU, led by Mekell Moss who has seven starts for the Wildcats, recording 30 saves and a save percentage of 0.625.

The Lumberjacks pulled off a 4-1 win over the Wildcats in Flagstaff last season, in the team's last match.

On Sunday, NAU will take on Idaho State in Pocatello, Idaho, for the second match of the weekend. The Bengals hold a 1-7-2 record through the season, starting Big Sky play 0-2.

The Bengals’ offense is led by Deborah Pond who has one goal and a SOG% of 0.500.

The Bengals’ have had a lot of movement in the goalkeeping position, while Kelsey Jargstorf leads in minutes with 492. Jargstorf has made 27 saves through six starts and eight games played total, recording a save percentage of 0.794.

The Lumberjacks have an 11-match win streak against the Bengals, with the last four games being in Flagstaff.