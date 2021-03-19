NAU Roundup: Women's basketball wins opening game of WBI tournament

With less than a minute before halftime, freshman Olivia Moran drilled a corner 3-pointer to retake the lead in what had been a back-and-forth game against the FIU Panthers.
The shot ended up being the final lead change of the night, as the Lumberjacks held an advantage for all but 31 seconds of the second half in their first game at the 2021 Women’s Basketball Invitational. Building up a lead as large as 14 in the final quarter, Northern Arizona came away with its first-ever postseason victory outside of the Big Sky Conference tournament, 82-69, over the Florida International University Panthers Friday night in Frankfort, Kentucky.
While a pair of Lumberjacks put together impressive double-doubles, NAU’s defense stepped up to keep the season alive.
Despite entering the game ranked 59th in the nation in 3-point percentage and 23rd in 3-pointers made per game, the Panthers failed to connect from outside in the second half.
“We worked on dribble penetration, defending one-on-one and we really toughened up our zone a bit,” Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. “Our ability to mix things up defensively against them was a huge piece. The players really communicated and dialed in defensively to get big stops toward the end.”
NAU helped cement its victory with consecutive 3s with just under nine minutes remaining in the game.
Regan Schenck recovered her own missed shot during the opening possession of the fourth quarter before Miki’ala Maio drilled a 3 to give her team a 10-point advantage.
The Lumberjacks finished 5 of 9 from outside the arc in the second half, bouncing back from a slow start in the opening 20 minutes. Shooting just 2 of 12 from outside and 36.8% from the field in the first half, NAU clung to a 33-31 lead entering halftime.
Shots began to fall much more often in the second, as the Lumberjacks hit 51.4% from the field. A significant portion of NAU’s second-half offense came from Rasheed, who hit 7 of 8 shots in the half on the way to a season-high 29 points.
Rasheed also came down with 14 rebounds, tying her career high, and the Lumberjacks edged the Panthers 47-40 on the boards. Schenck and Jacey Bailey each added eight boards, while Emily Rodabaugh came down with seven.
Schenck just missed her second triple-double this season. The junior scored 11 points, but more importantly handed out 10 assists to just one turnover in 39 minutes on the court. She wrapped up a crucial 7-0 run midway through the third quarter with a fastbreak jumper on a pass by Bailey.
Bailey finished with 12 points and JJ Nakai added 14.
NAU moves on to face the Portland Pilots, led by Payne’s former Division III Northwest Conference foe Michael Meek, in the WBI semifinals set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Cross country
Northern Arizona director of cross country and track and field Mike Smith has been awarded the USTFCCCA Men's Mountain Region Cross Country Coach of the Year and the National Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year for the 2020 season.
Smith has now earned four consecutive Chick Hislop Awards. It is the ninth time in modern history that a Lumberjacks cross country coach has earned this award and the fifth year in a row.
Smith also earned his third Bill Dellinger award as the National Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year. He previously earned the award in 2017 and 2018 after leading the Lumberjacks to national titles.
The NAU men were ranked No. 1 in the USTFCCCA Division I National Coaches' Poll to start the season.
In the fall, the men traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to compete in the Oklahoma State Invitational, where the team ultimately won first place with 36 points.
But the first meet of the spring saw the Jacks fall to No. 2 after a loss to rival and defending national champions, BYU. However, the NAU men bounced back and dominated the competition at the Battle Born Collegiate Challenge, scoring only 20 points, to win the team title.
At the Big Sky Championships, Smith and his staff helped lead the men's team to an individual conference championship award by All-American sophomore Abdihamid Nur, and placed four runners within the top-10, but it was not enough to secure a team conference title. The NAU men placed second with a score of 38 points.
Leading into the national meet, the men's squad was sitting at No. 2, but it went on to win national team title, clinching a fourth NCAA meet title by placing four runners within the top nine. A national champion team had not placed four men within the top 10 since 2003.
All-American freshman Nico Young was the first to cross the finish line for the Lumberjacks, placing fourth overall with a time of 29:58.3 in his national meet debut.
All-Americans senior Blaise Ferro (30:02.0) and Nur (30:05.3) were the second and third NAU men to finish the race, placing sixth and seventh respectively, while All-American Luis Grijalva (30:10.2) rounded out the top-nine.
Sophomore Brodey Hasty (30:50.9) fought to the finish and placed 44th overall to ensure NAU's national championship dreams would prevail.
This season's nationals victory was not only their fourth in the last five years, but also the lowest team champion score overall since 2005, with a total of only 60 points.
Soccer
In Friday's match against Big Sky rival Southern Utah (1-1-1), NAU (3-1) took the first match of the weekend series, 3-2, in Cedar City, Utah.
The Lumberjacks and Thunderbirds will face one another again Sunday in Cedar City at 11 a.m.
In the 25th minute, the Lumberjacks tallied the first goal of the match to take a 1-0 advantage. Madison Montgomery ran straight up the center of the field, pausing to set up the shot, and sent the ball to the back of the net against Southern Utah goalkeeper Jennifer Kovisto.
The Lumberjacks kept the pressure on throughout the first 45 minutes of play, forcing Kovisto to make four saves in the first half. In the other box, Lumberjacks goalie Taryn Benham only needed to make one save before heading into halftime.
Ultimately, following a back-and forth second half, the Lumberjacks bested the Thunderbirds scoring the final goal of the match in the 81st minute.
Keeping the offensive pressure up on SUU, NAU took ten shots in the second half, inducing two more saves for Kovisto. In comparison, Southern Utah only took a total of eight shots throughout the entire match.