NAU Roundup: Women's basketball wins opening game of WBI tournament

Cross country

Northern Arizona director of cross country and track and field Mike Smith has been awarded the USTFCCCA Men's Mountain Region Cross Country Coach of the Year and the National Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year for the 2020 season.

Smith has now earned four consecutive Chick Hislop Awards. It is the ninth time in modern history that a Lumberjacks cross country coach has earned this award and the fifth year in a row.

Smith also earned his third Bill Dellinger award as the National Men's Cross Country Coach of the Year. He previously earned the award in 2017 and 2018 after leading the Lumberjacks to national titles.

The NAU men were ranked No. 1 in the USTFCCCA Division I National Coaches' Poll to start the season.

In the fall, the men traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to compete in the Oklahoma State Invitational, where the team ultimately won first place with 36 points.

But the first meet of the spring saw the Jacks fall to No. 2 after a loss to rival and defending national champions, BYU. However, the NAU men bounced back and dominated the competition at the Battle Born Collegiate Challenge, scoring only 20 points, to win the team title.