NAU Roundup: Women's basketball welcomes Idaho back after break

Following its longest mid-season layoff since the 1988 season, the Northern Arizona women's basketball team returns to Big Sky Conference play against one of the preseason favorites this weekend in Flagstaff.

Game info Who: v. Idaho Vandals (3-3, 2-0 Big Sky) Where: Rolle Activity Center When: Tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. Watch: Streaming live on PlutoTV channel 1058

Both games will be available on Pluto TV channel 1058 as the Lumberjacks look to extend their winning streak over the Idaho Vandals and remain perfect in the Big Sky this season.

A year ago, NAU came away with a pair of dramatic victories against Idaho. Facing off twice in February, the Lumberjacks first beat the Vandals, 71-70, in Moscow, Idaho, thanks to a 3-pointer by Lauren Orndoff with just seven seconds remaining in the game. Two weeks later in Flagstaff, the two schools went to double overtime, with Khiarica Rasheed connecting on a go-ahead 3 to break a tie before clinching the victory with a pair of free throws.