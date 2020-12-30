NAU Roundup: Women's basketball welcomes Idaho back after break

Following its longest mid-season layoff since the 1988 season, the Northern Arizona women's basketball team returns to Big Sky Conference play against one of the preseason favorites this weekend in Flagstaff.
Both games will be available on Pluto TV channel 1058 as the Lumberjacks look to extend their winning streak over the Idaho Vandals and remain perfect in the Big Sky this season.
A year ago, NAU came away with a pair of dramatic victories against Idaho. Facing off twice in February, the Lumberjacks first beat the Vandals, 71-70, in Moscow, Idaho, thanks to a 3-pointer by Lauren Orndoff with just seven seconds remaining in the game. Two weeks later in Flagstaff, the two schools went to double overtime, with Khiarica Rasheed connecting on a go-ahead 3 to break a tie before clinching the victory with a pair of free throws.
"I think it has become a big rivalry the last two years and it is something our kids are really looking forward to," Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne said. "Our schedule is a little bit tough. We start out with Idaho at home and then travel to play Idaho State, the two teams that were tied for first. So back-to-back tough weekends, but I think any weekend in the Big Sky is tough."
While NAU (4-2, 2-0 Big Sky) enters the game having last played on Dec. 17 when it defeated the UTEP Miners, 83-75, Idaho (3-3, 2-0 Big Sky) is coming off of a 96-42 loss a week ago in Tucson to the No. 6-ranked Arizona Wildcats. Arizona is the lone common opponent between the sides this season, with NAU falling to the Wildcats, 76-63, on Sunday, Nov. 29.
Sophomore Beyonce Bea and junior Gina Marxen have been leaders on the court for the Vandals. Both earned All-Big Sky Conference selections a year ago, as the former landed on the third team and the latter on the first. Both were also named to the preseason all-conference team alongside Rasheed -- who earned preseason MVP honors.
Bea leads a group of five Vandals averaging double-digit points per game. Marxen's 13.2 points sits third on the team, and she is averaging 4.67 assists per game, tying NAU's Regan Schenck for first in the category among Big Sky players.
In the two meetings last season, Marxen reached the 20-point mark while going 8 of 21 from 3-point range.
For the Lumberjacks, both Rasheed and senior Jacey Bailey averaged 16 points against the Vandals last season. Bailey connected on 6 of 12 from long range in the two games combined while also adding 14 total rebounds. Rasheed went 9 of 10 from the free-throw line in the second meeting while combining for 18 rebounds in the two games.
"I think we match up really, really well with them," Payne said. "I think it'll be a really fun game, I think it will be a high-scoring game. I think you'll see a lot of transition -- as much as we can coming off of the holidays and a little bit of a break."
JJ Nakai leads a group of four scoring double-digits for NAU as she ranks third in the Big Sky at 18.5 points per game through her first six games as a Lumberjack. Bailey and sophomore Emily Rodabaugh are tied for second on the team at 14.3 points per game, with senior Miki'ala Maio sits fourth at 10.8 points.
While Schenck is just outside the 10-point mark at an average of 9.2, the junior guard leads the team with 8.5 boards and the aforementioned 4.67 assists. Schenck would rank just outside the nation's top 100 in field-goal percentage if she met the qualifications, and enters the meeting with Idaho shooting 60.7% from 2-point range.