NAU Roundup: Women's basketball to take on GCU in the Valley, Wednesday

In Miller’s GCU debut on Nov. 27, the Lopes defeated the Big Sky’s Weber State 93-72. The Wildcats' 27 turnovers led to 30 points for the Lopes, who shot 50% from the field in the victory. Wins at home against Benedictine Mesa and Loyola Marymount followed this past week.

Katie Scott leads the Lopes with 20.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in just 18.3 minutes per game this season. After scoring just eight in the season opener against Weber, Scott finished with 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting Saturday against Loyola Marymount.

Sophomore guard Taylor Caldwell is second on the team with 12.7 points per game while adding 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds.

“For us, it's going to be our composure, our poise and our ability to bounce back from a back-to-back over the weekend,” Payne said.

Much of the Lumberjacks' first two weeks of play could be considered a success, as four players currently average double-digits this season. Senior JJ Nakai leads the way with 19.5 points per game, followed by sophomore Emily Rodabugh’s 15.8, senior Jacey Bailey’s 14.5 and senior Miki’ala Maio’s 11.

Junior Regan Schenck has filled up the box score this season, as the guard averaged 8.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.25 assists.