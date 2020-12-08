NAU Roundup: Women's basketball to take on GCU in the Valley, Wednesday

Following a successful weekend in the Pacific Northwest, the Northern Arizona women’s basketball team returns to its home state for another road game in its nonconference slate.
With the weekend sweep of the Eastern Washington Eagles, the Lumberjacks improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 on in the Big Sky Conference schedule. The Lumberjacks trailed for just 32 seconds of the 80 minutes played in Cheney, Washington, with both games culminating in double-digit victories.
Now the Grand Canyon Antelopes await in Wednesday’s 6 p.m. tipoff at GCU Arena in Phoenix.
“It’s really a one-day preparation for GCU,” said Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne, as the Lumberjacks returned from Washington early Monday morning. “The reality of this season is our focus is on our conference games. GCU is going to give us a great run. They have a new coach that is focused on high-pressure defense, so we are going to get pressed the majority of the game.”
Through their first three games this season, the Lopes have forced 27.7 turnovers en route to a 3-0 record as first-year head coach Molly Miller looks to carry over her success from Division II Drury. Holding a record of 180-17 across six seasons in Springfield, Missouri, Miller led her alma mater to a D-II Final Four appearance in 2019 and a 32-0 record prior to the season’s cancellation in March stemming from COVID-19.
In Miller’s GCU debut on Nov. 27, the Lopes defeated the Big Sky’s Weber State 93-72. The Wildcats' 27 turnovers led to 30 points for the Lopes, who shot 50% from the field in the victory. Wins at home against Benedictine Mesa and Loyola Marymount followed this past week.
Katie Scott leads the Lopes with 20.7 points and 6.3 rebounds in just 18.3 minutes per game this season. After scoring just eight in the season opener against Weber, Scott finished with 29 points on 11-of-18 shooting Saturday against Loyola Marymount.
Sophomore guard Taylor Caldwell is second on the team with 12.7 points per game while adding 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds.
“For us, it's going to be our composure, our poise and our ability to bounce back from a back-to-back over the weekend,” Payne said.
Much of the Lumberjacks' first two weeks of play could be considered a success, as four players currently average double-digits this season. Senior JJ Nakai leads the way with 19.5 points per game, followed by sophomore Emily Rodabugh’s 15.8, senior Jacey Bailey’s 14.5 and senior Miki’ala Maio’s 11.
Junior Regan Schenck has filled up the box score this season, as the guard averaged 8.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 6.25 assists.
The Lumberjacks have been outrebounded in all four games this season. After losing the rebounding battle by just two in each of their first two games of the season, Eastern Washington beat the Lumberjacks in both meetings this past weekend on the boards.
“We have got to figure out our rebounding,” Payne said. “We got outrebounded by five (Saturday) and six (Sunday). We were outrebounded by Arizona by two, so this weekend definitely was a step back for us rebounding wise. We have got to clean that up before our next opponent.”
Diving
After her performance during the three-day Lumberjack Diving Invite, diver Emily Sharrer has been named the Western Athletic Conference Diver of the Week for the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 6.
Sharrer was one of two Lumberjacks who competed all three days on each of the boards over the weekend. Beginning with the 3-meter on Friday, Sharrer tallied 243.70 points during the preliminary round to land in seventh. She improved her score by more than 30 points during finals to help her earn second place in the finals with 276.25 points.
On Saturday, the women dove on the towers. Sharrer was consistent in her dives during both the preliminary and final rounds, placing eighth and seventh, respectively. In prelims, Sharrer scored 181.75 and wrapped up the second day in finals with a 181.40 mark.
On the final day, Sharrer found herself in eighth place on the 1-meter finals with 248.05 points. In prelims, Sharrer tallied 243 points to place seventh.
During the 2019-20 season, Sharrer was named WAC Athlete of the Week twice. The first accolade Sharrer earned was during the week of Dec. 30 through Jan. 5 with the second a few weeks later during Jan. 27 through Feb. 2.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!