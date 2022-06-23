NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball to play Virgin Islands tournament in November

Scheduled for three games in the U.S. Virgin Islands at the end of November, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks will take on a pair of programs for the first time in school history with a third being just the third-ever meeting for the school.

Playing in the Reef Tournament of the 2022 Paradise Jam at the University of the Virgin Islands in St. Thomas, the Lumberjacks will open with Arkansas on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. The stretch of three games in three days continues on Nov. 25 with Kansas State and concludes against Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 26. The meetings with Arkansas and Clemson will be the first ever for the Lumberjacks while Kansas State and Northern Arizona will face off for the first time since 2001 after playing for the first time in 1988.

"COVID put a little bit of a wrinkle into our foreign trip plans two years ago, so this really serves as that opportunity for our team to go and experience a tropical location and also get some incredible competition," said Lumberjacks coach Loree Payne. "We will continue to take it one game at a time just like we do in the regular season, but we are just really excited to have this opportunity to go and compete against some of the best teams in the country."

The champion of the tournament will be decided by the head-to-head records of the teams followed by the net margin of the head-to-head contests.

For the Lumberjacks, who finished 17-14 in 2021-22 and reached the Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game, the Razorbacks, Wildcats and Tigers present a trio of games against Power-5 Conferences with two schools coming off NCAA Tournament appearances.

Last season, Arkansas went 18-14 overall and 7-9 in the SEC. Seeded eighth in their conference tournament, the Razorbacks fell in the quarterfinals to South Carolina, the No. 1 seed in the SEC as well as the nation, and eventual national champion. Earning a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Arkansas fell to No. 7-seed Utah in the first round.

Finishing the 2021-22 season 20-13 overall and 9-9 in the Big 12, Kansas State also reached the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed and defeated the No. 8-seeded Washington State Cougars 50-40 in the first round before falling to No. 1 seed NC State 89-57 in the second round.

Lastly, Clemson finished last season 10-21 overall with a 3-15 record in the ACC. Seeded No. 13 in their conference tournament, the Tigers beat Syracuse 88-69 before their season came to an end against Virginia Tech in the second round.

Track and field

The USTFCCCA announced the latest Bowerman Award Watch List for excellence in track and field, naming Abdihamid Nur a semifinal candidate.

Nur completed his NCAA outdoor season with a national championship 10,000-meter bronze medal (28:14.51), and a west regional 10K individual championship title.

Finalists for The Bowerman will be announced on June 27.

