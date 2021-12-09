NAU ROUNDUP: Women's basketball to play 3 games in 5 days

Having extended their home winning streak to 10 games with a pair of victories to open Big Sky Conference play last week, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks women's basketball teams continue its homestand with three games in the span of five days.

After hosting Grand Canyon (5-2) today, Northern Arizona will take on a pair of California schools on Saturday and Monday. California Baptist is up first on Saturday and Cal Poly will play its first game in nine days on Monday.

It's a run of familiar opponents for the Lumberjacks, who have faced the Antelopes three times since 2016, including a 66-58 loss in Phoenix last December as well as a pair of meetings with the Lancers and Mustangs since 2016.

The Lumberjacks swept the opening weekend of Big Sky play, beating Weber State 83-79 and outlasting Idaho State in overtime 81-74. Khiarica Rasheed averaged 15 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 72.2% from the field. Rasheed moved into second on Northern Arizona's all-time rebounding list, passing former teammate Kaleigh Paplow and NAU Athletics Hall of Famer Alyssa Wahl with 773 career rebounds. The graduate student is also just one made field goal behind another NAU Hall of Fame inductee Jess LeBlanc for third place on the all-time list.

Regan Schenck's 4.5 assists per game during the first week of Big Sky play moved her into sixth in the career record book, 60 back of a spot among the top three.

Last season, Northern Arizona visited Grand Canyon for the first time since 2016 and came up short in what became a game decided by a pair of scoring runs.

Three players pace GCU's balanced scoring attack, with Jay McChristine at 10.9 points, Dominique Phillips with 10.4 and Amara Graham at 9.4. All three arrived as transfers to the program, with Phillips coming from Nevada, McChristine from Indiana State and Graham from UT Rio Grande Valley, where she led the WAC in scoring a year ago.

Nine players average between 11.7 and 26 minutes per game while playing in at least six of the team's seven contests so far, as Miller added 10 newcomers to a rebuilt roster that reached the WAC championship game last season.

The victor in that title game, California Baptist, returns Caitlyn Harper and Ane Olaeta after the pair won WAC Tournament MVP and WAC Player of the Year, respectively. Olaeta entered the week at 17.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game with Harper leading at 20.2 points while hitting 54.9% from the field in addition to 5.7 rebounds. Both played against Northern Arizona in 2019, along with fellow returning starter Georgia Dale, helped beat the Lumberjacks two years ago in Riverside.

Sitting at 5-1 this season with wins over schools such as UC Riverside, UC Irvine and UC Santa Barbara after going 26-1 last season. Scoring more than 90 points in a pair of its victories, California Baptist's offense averages 44.3% from the field and 34.7% from outside. In addition to Harper's strong shooting, Dale averages 10.7 points per game on just 6.8 field goals per game.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly is coming off of three consecutive losses to Denver, Nevada and Montana State. The Mustangs are led by Maddie Vick and Maddie Willett at 11.7 and 10 points per game, respectively, this season while fifth-year senior Kristy Brown paces the team in rebounds with 6.0 per game.

Cal Poly's offense has hit 36.9% from the field and 22.5% from 3-point range -- while holding opponents to 39.7% and 28.2% respectively.

